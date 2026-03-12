On this day: When South Africa chased a mammoth 434 against Australia in ODI

“I just thought, ‘I’m going out first. How do I get the team off to a good start and build some momentum?’ But what a rollercoaster it turned out to be. Herschelle Gibbs was incredible and Ricky Ponting’s knock was outstanding too. In terms of the ebbs and flows, the final-ball finish and the emotions at the Wanderers, I still believe it’s the greatest ODI ever played,” he said.

“While I was padding up, Jacques Kallis came charging into the room and said, ‘Bowlers, we’ve done a great job — Australia are 15 runs short.’ When the opposition had scored 434, it broke the ice and everyone burst out laughing. We then set some targets and everyone started laughing again,” Smith said.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.