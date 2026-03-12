On this day: When South Africa chased a mammoth 434 against Australia in ODI

Gibbs’ 175 off 111 balls set up the chase as Proteas won with a ball to spare
Dubai: Some matches — and some extraordinary innings — stay in the hearts of cricket fans forever. Think of Sachin Tendulkar’s famous Desert Storm innings in Sharjah against Australia, Javed Miandad’s last-ball six, or England ’s magical win over New Zealand in the 2019 Cricket World Cup.
Yet on March 12, 2006 — exactly 20 years ago — cricket witnessed a spectacle that left fans stunned. The fifth One-Day International between South Africa and Australia at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg produced one of the most remarkable matches ever played.
Batting first, Australia piled up a staggering 434 for 4 — the highest total in ODI history at the time. But within a few hours, that record was astonishingly eclipsed as South Africa completed a breathtaking chase, reaching 438 for 9 with just one ball to spare.
The match shattered multiple records, including the highest aggregate score in an ODI. Even two decades later, it remains one of the most iconic contests the game has seen.
Australia got off to a blazing start through openers Adam Gilchrist (55) and Simon Katich (79), who added 97 runs for the first wicket. The real onslaught, however, came from captain Ricky Ponting. In a stunning display of power hitting, Ponting hammered 164 off just 105 balls, striking 13 fours and nine sixes.
Michael Hussey added late momentum with a blistering 81 from only 51 deliveries, helping Australia surge past the 400-run mark.
Australia appeared firmly in control, especially when South Africa lost their first wicket in just the second over, with Boeta Dippenaar departing for one run.
What followed, however, was the stuff of cricketing legend.
Herschelle Gibbs launched a ferocious assault on the Australian bowling attack, smashing 175 from 111 balls, an innings packed with 21 fours and seven sixes. South African captain Graeme Smith played a crucial supporting role, scoring 90 and sharing a pivotal 187-run partnership with Gibbs that laid the foundation for the chase.
With the tension at its peak, Mark Boucher struck the winning runs — an unbeaten 50 sealing victory with just one ball remaining. A lesser-remembered but crucial moment came when Makhaya Ntini managed a vital single against Brett Lee while South Africa were nine wickets down, giving Boucher the strike once again.
The match was a statistical marvel. Australia’s 434 for 4 had set a new ODI record earlier that evening, while South Africa’s 438 became the highest successful chase in the format. The combined total of 872 runs remains the highest ever in a One-Day International.
Reflecting on the match in a 2006 interview, Smith recalled a light-hearted moment in the dressing room when Jacques Kallis jokingly suggested that Australia had not scored enough.
“While I was padding up, Jacques Kallis came charging into the room and said, ‘Bowlers, we’ve done a great job — Australia are 15 runs short.’ When the opposition had scored 434, it broke the ice and everyone burst out laughing. We then set some targets and everyone started laughing again,” Smith said.
Despite the daunting chase, Smith said his focus was simply to give the team a strong start.
“I just thought, ‘I’m going out first. How do I get the team off to a good start and build some momentum?’ But what a rollercoaster it turned out to be. Herschelle Gibbs was incredible and Ricky Ponting’s knock was outstanding too. In terms of the ebbs and flows, the final-ball finish and the emotions at the Wanderers, I still believe it’s the greatest ODI ever played,” he said.
The match also served as the decider of the five-match series, with South Africa clinching it 3—2.