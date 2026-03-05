Finn Allen breaks Rohit Sharma's record and several others with 33-ball T20 World Cup century

A historic knock at Eden Gardens breaks multiple T20 World Cup records
New Zealand opener Finn Allen produced one of the most explosive innings in T20 World Cup history, smashing an unbeaten century to power his side into the final.
Chasing 170 against South Africa at Eden Gardens on Wednesday, Allen destroyed the bowling attack with a breathtaking display of hitting. The right hander reached his hundred in just 33 balls and remained 100 not out, guiding New Zealand to a comfortable nine wicket victory.
The Kiwis chased down the target quickly, finishing on 173 for 1 in only 12.5 overs. Allen’s innings not only sealed a place in the final but also rewrote several records in T20 international cricket.
Fastest century in T20 World Cup history
Allen’s 33 ball hundred broke the previous tournament record of 47 balls set by Chris Gayle in 2016.
Fastest T20I century against a Full Member nation
He went past the previous 35 ball centuries by Rohit Sharma and David Miller. Rohit reached his hundred against Sri Lanka in 2017, while Miller achieved the same mark against Bangladesh.
Highest score in a men’s T20 World Cup knockout match
His 100 not out is now the highest individual score in a T20 World Cup semi final or final, surpassing Tillakaratne Dilshan’s 96 not out in 2009.
Joint third fastest T20I century overall
Allen now shares third place in the global list. The fastest remains Sahil Chauhan of Estonia with a 27 ball hundred against Cyprus, followed by Muhammad Fahad of Turkey with a 29 ball century against Bulgaria.
Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) and Jan Nicol Loftie Eaton (Namibia) have also scored 33 ball centuries, though these came against non Full Member teams.
Most sixes in a T20 World Cup knockout innings
Allen blasted 8 sixes along with 10 fours, the most by any player in a knockout match of the tournament.
Fewest dot balls in a T20 World Cup semi final century
He faced only 4 dot balls during the entire innings.
With this commanding victory, New Zealand have reached the 2026 T20 World Cup final. They will face either India or England in the title clash in Ahmedabad on March 8.