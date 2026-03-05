Finn Allen breaks Rohit Sharma's record and several others with 33-ball T20 World Cup century

Fastest century in T20 World Cup history

Allen’s 33 ball hundred broke the previous tournament record of 47 balls set by Chris Gayle in 2016.

Fastest T20I century against a Full Member nation

He went past the previous 35 ball centuries by Rohit Sharma and David Miller. Rohit reached his hundred against Sri Lanka in 2017, while Miller achieved the same mark against Bangladesh.

Highest score in a men’s T20 World Cup knockout match

His 100 not out is now the highest individual score in a T20 World Cup semi final or final, surpassing Tillakaratne Dilshan’s 96 not out in 2009.

Joint third fastest T20I century overall

Allen now shares third place in the global list. The fastest remains Sahil Chauhan of Estonia with a 27 ball hundred against Cyprus, followed by Muhammad Fahad of Turkey with a 29 ball century against Bulgaria.

Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) and Jan Nicol Loftie Eaton (Namibia) have also scored 33 ball centuries, though these came against non Full Member teams.

Most sixes in a T20 World Cup knockout innings

Allen blasted 8 sixes along with 10 fours, the most by any player in a knockout match of the tournament.