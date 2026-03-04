GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
UPDATE

New Zealand crush South Africa to enter T20 World Cup final

Finn Allen scores 33-ball century as Kiwis comfortably chase down a target of 170

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
New Zealand's Finn Allen plays a shot during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup semi-final match between New Zealand and South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 4, 2026.
New Zealand's Finn Allen plays a shot during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup semi-final match between New Zealand and South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 4, 2026.
AFP

Dubai: Finn Allen scored a 33-ball century to guide New Zealand to the final of the T20 World Cup on Wednesday.

In the semi-final against South Africa, New Zealand made it look easy as they chased down a target of 170 in just 12.5 overs.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it us on the Huawei AppGallery.

Allen's unbeaten 100 off just 33 balls broke the previous mark of 47 balls by Chris Gayle.

Tim Seirfert (58, 33b, 7x4, 2x6) shared a fine opening partnership of 117 runs with Allen that laid the foundation for the comfortable chase.

Earlier, Marco Jansen hit an unbeaten 55 to lift South Africa from a precarious 77-5 to 169-8.

Spinners Rachin Ravindra and Cole McConchie took two wickets each before Tristan Stubbs and Jansen put on 73 to rescue the innings.

Stubbs (29) and Jansen, who hit two fours and five sixes in his 30-ball knock.

McConchie struck first in the second over with his off-spin to send back Quinton De Kock for 10 and Ryan Rickelton next ball, but Dewald Brevis avoided the hat-trick.

Aiden Markram was reprieved on three when Ravindra dropped him at midwicket off pace bowler Lockie Ferguson.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra made amends when he had the South Africa captain caught in the deep by Daryl Mitchell for 18.

David Miller was dropped on three by Glenn Phillips but fell for six to Ravindra five balls later, with Mitchell again taking the catch at long-on.

South Africa had lost half their side in 10.2 overs when Jimmy Neesham cut short Brevis's knock on 34.

Ferguson bowled Stubbs but Jansen hit him for six to reach his fifty.

Pace bowler Matt Henry, who arrived back only on Tuesday night after going home for the birth of his child, took 2-34.

With inputs from AFP

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
Related Topics:
cricketICC T20 WORLD CUP

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

New Zealand's Jacob Duffy (C) attends a training session on the eve of their 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup semi final match aginst South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 3, 2026.

Underdogs New Zealand eye T20 World Cup final

2m read
South Africa's George Linde (L) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Zimbabwe's Dion Myers during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eights match between Zimbabwe and South Africa at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on March 1, 2026.

South Africa beat Zimbabwe ahead of New Zealand semis

2m read
India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav (R) and teammate Abhishek Sharma (L) run between the wickets during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eights match between India and Zimbabwe at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on February 26, 2026.

How India can qualify for T20 World Cup semi-finals

2m read
New Zealand's Tim Seifert (L) and Finn Allen run between the wickets during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between New Zealand and United Arab Emirates at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on February 10, 2026.

New Zealand defeat UAE by 10 wickets in T20 World Cup

2m read