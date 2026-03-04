New Zealand crush South Africa to enter T20 World Cup final

Finn Allen scores 33-ball century as Kiwis comfortably chase down a target of 170
Dubai: Finn Allen scored a 33-ball century to guide New Zealand to the final of the T20 World Cup on Wednesday.
In the semi-final against South Africa, New Zealand made it look easy as they chased down a target of 170 in just 12.5 overs.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it us on the Huawei AppGallery.
Allen's unbeaten 100 off just 33 balls broke the previous mark of 47 balls by Chris Gayle.
Tim Seirfert (58, 33b, 7x4, 2x6) shared a fine opening partnership of 117 runs with Allen that laid the foundation for the comfortable chase.
Earlier, Marco Jansen hit an unbeaten 55 to lift South Africa from a precarious 77-5 to 169-8.
Spinners Rachin Ravindra and Cole McConchie took two wickets each before Tristan Stubbs and Jansen put on 73 to rescue the innings.
Stubbs (29) and Jansen, who hit two fours and five sixes in his 30-ball knock.
McConchie struck first in the second over with his off-spin to send back Quinton De Kock for 10 and Ryan Rickelton next ball, but Dewald Brevis avoided the hat-trick.
Aiden Markram was reprieved on three when Ravindra dropped him at midwicket off pace bowler Lockie Ferguson.
Left-arm spinner Ravindra made amends when he had the South Africa captain caught in the deep by Daryl Mitchell for 18.
David Miller was dropped on three by Glenn Phillips but fell for six to Ravindra five balls later, with Mitchell again taking the catch at long-on.
South Africa had lost half their side in 10.2 overs when Jimmy Neesham cut short Brevis's knock on 34.
Ferguson bowled Stubbs but Jansen hit him for six to reach his fifty.
Pace bowler Matt Henry, who arrived back only on Tuesday night after going home for the birth of his child, took 2-34.
With inputs from AFP