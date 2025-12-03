South Africa beat India by four wicket to level ODI series

Proteas chase down a daunting 359 target after Kohli scored his second successive century
Dubai: Aiden Markram struck a magnificent century, supported by crucial half-centuries from Matthew Breetzke and Dewald Brevis, as South Africa chased down a daunting 359 to beat India by four wickets and level the three-match ODI series 1—1 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Wednesday.
Earlier, centuries from Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad powered India to 358/5 in 50 overs. In response, Markram anchored the chase with a superb 110 off 98 balls, while Breetzke’s fluent 68 and Brevis’ dynamic 54 kept South Africa on track before the visitors sealed victory with four balls remaining.
Markram was the fulcrum of the innings, crafting partnerships of 101 with Temba Bavuma and 70 with Breetzke. Dropped on 53 by Yashasvi Jaiswal, he made full use of the reprieve. Breetzke and Brevis then added 92 for the fourth wicket, maintaining the scoring rate in dewy conditions as India faltered with both ball and fielding.
Corbin Bosch finished the job with an unbeaten 29, guiding South Africa to their third-highest ODI chase. The successful pursuit of 359 also equals the joint-highest total ever chased against India in ODIs, matching Australia’s effort in Mohali in 2019.
The chase began briskly, with Markram and Quinton de Kock finding five boundaries in the first three overs. India hit back when Arshdeep Singh induced a miscued shot from de Kock, who departed for eight. Arshdeep and Harshit Rana challenged Markram early, but the right-hander blossomed once the new-ball threat faded.
Markram and Bavuma each struck a boundary off Prasidh Krishna as South Africa reached 51/1 after the Powerplay. With dew settling, Markram grew increasingly authoritative against spin, reaching his fifty from 52 balls. Kuldeep Yadav’s introduction brought no relief for India, and Jaiswal’s drop at long-on gave Markram a lifeline.
Prasidh eventually removed Bavuma for 46 with a short ball, but Markram continued to dominate, unfurling clean strokes against Prasidh, Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja on his way to an 88-ball hundred — his first as an ODI opener. His muted celebration reflected South Africa’s still-challenging task.
Markram finally fell for 110, deceived by an off-cutter from Rana and caught at long-on. With South Africa well placed, Brevis accelerated, smashing Kuldeep for a straight six and ramping Arshdeep over the keeper, while Breetzke worked the spinners and punished Prasidh to keep the chase under control.
Brevis brought up a 33-ball fifty with a six off Kuldeep but was dismissed next ball attempting a repeat, giving the spinner his first wicket. Breetzke and Tony de Zorzi continued the assault before Breetzke was trapped lbw by Prasidh for 68, and Marco Jansen holed out to long-off off Arshdeep. De Zorzi later retired hurt with a hamstring issue.
Bosch, however, kept his composure, striking three boundaries and steering South Africa to victory, setting up a tantalising series decider in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.
Brief scores: India 358/5 in 50 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 105, Virat Kohli 102, KL Rahul 66 not out; Marco Jansen 2-63, Nandre Burger 1-43) lost to South Africa 359/6 in 49.2 overs (Aiden Markram 110, Matthew Breetzke 68, Dewald Brevis 54, Temba Bavuma 48; Arshdeep Singh 2-54, Prasidh Krishna 2-82) by four wickets.
