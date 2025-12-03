South Africa beat India by four wicket to level ODI series

Markram was the fulcrum of the innings, crafting partnerships of 101 with Temba Bavuma and 70 with Breetzke. Dropped on 53 by Yashasvi Jaiswal, he made full use of the reprieve. Breetzke and Brevis then added 92 for the fourth wicket, maintaining the scoring rate in dewy conditions as India faltered with both ball and fielding.

Brevis brought up a 33-ball fifty with a six off Kuldeep but was dismissed next ball attempting a repeat, giving the spinner his first wicket. Breetzke and Tony de Zorzi continued the assault before Breetzke was trapped lbw by Prasidh for 68, and Marco Jansen holed out to long-off off Arshdeep. De Zorzi later retired hurt with a hamstring issue.

