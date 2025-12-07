Virat Kohli admits 'free in mind' after stellar ODI show against South Africa

The Player of the Series opens up on pressure, doubt and playing with freedom once again
India’s 2-1 ODI series win over South Africa on Saturday marked a powerful comeback for Virat Kohli, who said playing with a clear head helped him push his limits and rediscover his best form.
Back in the ODI fold for the first time since the Australia series, Kohli walked into the contest with plenty to prove. With the selectors leaning towards younger options ahead of the 2027 World Cup cycle, the former captain knew he needed a strong performance to reinforce his place.
He responded with one of his finest three-match stretches in recent years. Kohli piled up 302 runs at an astonishing average of 151, hitting centuries in the opening two games and signing off with an unbeaten 65 in the series decider. His knock helped India chase down 271 with ease, cruising home at 271/1 with 61 balls left.
For Kohli, the runs were not just an answer to critics but a reminder of what he can still produce when his rhythm returns.
Speaking after receiving the Player of the Series award, Kohli said the freedom he felt at the crease was the most satisfying part of the series.
“Playing the way I have in the series is the most satisfying thing for me,” he said. “I don’t think I’ve played at this level for two or three years. I feel really free in my mind. Everything in my game is coming together nicely.”
He admitted the pressure had weighed on him before the series, especially knowing one mistake could spark fresh criticism. But he said understanding and controlling his own thought patterns helped him stay steady.
“You go through many phases of doubt. You feel nervous, especially in batting, where one mistake can cost you,” he said. “It’s a whole journey — getting better, becoming a better person. Realising negative thinking patterns and working on them helps the temperament. I’m glad I’m still contributing to the team.”
Kohli’s late burst of sixes in the final match drew attention, and he said the confidence to clear the ropes returns naturally when he lets himself play without fear.
“When I play freely, I know I can hit sixes. I just wanted to push my boundaries,” he said. “The first innings of the series was the best for me. I hadn’t played since Australia, but the energy on the day helped me take risks. It opened me up in a way I hadn’t felt in a while.”
The 37-year-old said must-win games bring out his competitive edge and expressed satisfaction at continuing to deliver alongside Rohit Sharma.
“I want to make a play. Happy Rohit and I can help the team even now,” he said.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox