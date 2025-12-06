Windies survive 164 overs as Greaves’ 202* seals a hard-fought draw against New Zealand
Dubai: West Indies batter Justin Greaves praised his team’s resilience after they batted through 164 overs to pull off a remarkable draw against New Zealand in the opening Test at Hagley Oval on Saturday. The visitors, facing a daunting target of 561, produced one of their most determined fourth-innings performances in recent years to deny the hosts victory.
Greaves was the standout performer, scoring his maiden Test double century. He finished unbeaten on 202 from 388 balls, striking 19 fours in a knock built on patience, discipline and character. Kemar Roach offered crucial support with a gritty 58 off 233 deliveries, helping the West Indies survive the final day and close on 457 for six.
Greaves, named Player of the Match, said the draw reflected the team’s mindset and fighting spirit.
“I’ll just say resilient. It’s a word we’ve thrown around in the dressing room a lot,” he said after the match. “To be there at the end was really important. A special day for me, and a special day for the team. We were up against it, but to bat through the whole day after losing Shai, and then having Kemar — the senior pro — with me all the way, means a lot,” said Greaves during the post-match press meet.
He added that a conversation with coach Floyd Reifer helped shape his approach: “He told me once you get in, stay in. It was a good pitch, so I just trusted that.”
Greaves also entered rare company. He became only the fourth West Indies batter — and the seventh player in Test history — to score a double hundred in the fourth innings, joining Sunil Gavaskar, Nathan Astle and Gordon Greenidge.
The West Indies began the final day on 212 for four, with Shai Hope unbeaten on 116 and Greaves on 55. Though Hope fell early, the visitors held firm as Greaves anchored the innings and Roach dug in for a career-defining knock.
Earlier, the match had swung dramatically. New Zealand were bowled out for 231 in the first innings, with wickets shared among Roach, Jayden Seales, Johann Layne, Ojay Shields, Greaves and captain Roston Chase. The West Indies reply was modest, finishing on 167 despite half-centuries from Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Hope.
In their second innings, New Zealand took control through a 279-run stand between Tom Latham and Rachin Ravindra, declaring at 466 for eight to set a huge target.
But the West Indies refused to crumble. Led by Hope, Greaves and Roach, they held firm to secure a hard-earned draw — and a major boost heading into the rest of the series.
