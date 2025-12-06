“I’ll just say resilient. It’s a word we’ve thrown around in the dressing room a lot,” he said after the match. “To be there at the end was really important. A special day for me, and a special day for the team. We were up against it, but to bat through the whole day after losing Shai, and then having Kemar — the senior pro — with me all the way, means a lot,” said Greaves during the post-match press meet.