GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Justin Greaves hails West Indies’ fighting spirit after epic draw in Christchurch

Windies survive 164 overs as Greaves’ 202* seals a hard-fought draw against New Zealand

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
West Indies' Justin Greaves raises his bat after scoring 200 runs against New Zealand on Day 5 of the Test match in Christchurch, New Zealand, Saturday, December 6, 2025.
West Indies' Justin Greaves raises his bat after scoring 200 runs against New Zealand on Day 5 of the Test match in Christchurch, New Zealand, Saturday, December 6, 2025.
AP

Dubai: West Indies batter Justin Greaves praised his team’s resilience after they batted through 164 overs to pull off a remarkable draw against New Zealand in the opening Test at Hagley Oval on Saturday. The visitors, facing a daunting target of 561, produced one of their most determined fourth-innings performances in recent years to deny the hosts victory.

Greaves was the standout performer, scoring his maiden Test double century. He finished unbeaten on 202 from 388 balls, striking 19 fours in a knock built on patience, discipline and character. Kemar Roach offered crucial support with a gritty 58 off 233 deliveries, helping the West Indies survive the final day and close on 457 for six.

‘A special day for the team’

Greaves, named Player of the Match, said the draw reflected the team’s mindset and fighting spirit.

“I’ll just say resilient. It’s a word we’ve thrown around in the dressing room a lot,” he said after the match. “To be there at the end was really important. A special day for me, and a special day for the team. We were up against it, but to bat through the whole day after losing Shai, and then having Kemar — the senior pro — with me all the way, means a lot,” said Greaves during the post-match press meet.

He added that a conversation with coach Floyd Reifer helped shape his approach: “He told me once you get in, stay in. It was a good pitch, so I just trusted that.”

Greaves also entered rare company. He became only the fourth West Indies batter — and the seventh player in Test history — to score a double hundred in the fourth innings, joining Sunil Gavaskar, Nathan Astle and Gordon Greenidge.

West Indies dig deep after early pressure

The West Indies began the final day on 212 for four, with Shai Hope unbeaten on 116 and Greaves on 55. Though Hope fell early, the visitors held firm as Greaves anchored the innings and Roach dug in for a career-defining knock.

Earlier, the match had swung dramatically. New Zealand were bowled out for 231 in the first innings, with wickets shared among Roach, Jayden Seales, Johann Layne, Ojay Shields, Greaves and captain Roston Chase. The West Indies reply was modest, finishing on 167 despite half-centuries from Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Hope.

In their second innings, New Zealand took control through a 279-run stand between Tom Latham and Rachin Ravindra, declaring at 466 for eight to set a huge target.

But the West Indies refused to crumble. Led by Hope, Greaves and Roach, they held firm to secure a hard-earned draw — and a major boost heading into the rest of the series.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
cricketNew Zealand

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

West Indies' Ojay Shields (2nd L) celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Michael Bracewell with his teammates during day one of the first Test cricket match at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on December 2, 2025.

New Zealand 231 as Windies exploit pace-friendly wicket

2m read
New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner plays a shot during the second one-day international cricket match against the West Indies at McLean Park in Napier on November 19, 2025.

Santner fireworks give New Zealand ODI series win

2m read
New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the first one-day international cricket match against West Indies at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on November 16, 2025.

Mitchell ton steers New Zealand to big win vs Windies

2m read
New Zealand' Jacob Duffy (C) celebrates West Indies' Amir Jangoo being bowled during the third Twenty20 international cricket match between New Zealand and West Indies at Saxton Oval in Nelson on November 9, 2025.

New Zealand edge West Indies by 9 runs in tense 3rd T20

2m read