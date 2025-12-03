Virat Kohli delivers a masterclass as Indian star smashes second consecutive century

Ruturaj Gaikwad brings up his maiden ODI hundred, reaching the mark in only 77 balls
Dubai: Whenever Virat Kohli steps out to bat, it’s a spectacle — and he proved his class once again by blasting another magnificent century, his 53rd in ODIs, during the second One-Day International against South Africa at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium in Raipur.
Kohli reached the milestone in just 90 balls, marking the 84th international century of his illustrious career.
In the opening ODI of the series in Ranchi, Kohli had already showcased superb form with a 135-run knock off 120 deliveries.
At the other end, Ruturaj Gaikwad brought up his maiden ODI hundred, reaching the mark in only 77 balls.
Kohli has returned to international cricket after nearly four months, having last featured in a three-match ODI series in Australia. He struggled initially, going scoreless in the first two matches, but bounced back with a 74-run innings in the third. That regained momentum has clearly stayed with him.
