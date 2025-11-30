GOLD/FOREX
What’s being said about Virat Kohli is just a rumour: BCCI

Speculation on his return had intensified following India’s recent slump in Test cricket

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
India's Virat Kohli watches the ball after playing a shot during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and South Africa at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on November 30, 2025.
AFP

Dubai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia has dismissed rumours that the board has asked Virat Kohli to reverse his Test retirement. Speculation had intensified following India’s recent slump in Test cricket, including a 2-0 home series defeat to South Africa earlier this month, which drew strong criticism of head coach Gautam Gambhir and the selection panel.

Saikia, however, made it clear that no such discussion has taken place.

“What’s being said about Virat Kohli is just a rumour. There has been no conversation with Kohli about this. Do not give weight to rumours. Nothing of that sort has happened,” Devajit Saikia told India Today.

Kohli stepped away from Test cricket in May this year, ending a 123-match career in which he amassed 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, including 30 centuries. The 37-year-old now features for India only in the ODI format.

On Sunday, he showcased his enduring class by scoring his 52nd ODI hundred in the opening match of the three-game series against South Africa — surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 51 centuries in a single format. Kohli’s fluent 135 off 120 balls, studded with seven sixes and 11 fours, anchored India’s innings. His 136-run partnership with Rohit Sharma (57 off 51) for the second wicket helped set up a formidable total on a true JSCA Stadium surface.

Though the 2027 World Cup remains distant, Kohli’s latest performance underscored his enduring form, relevance, and relentless hunger for runs.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
