Why 2027 Cricket World Cup will be perfect send-off for Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma

Duo’s strong showing in the opening ODI against South Africa shows they’re here to stay
Dubai: When Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma announced their retirement from T20 Internationals after winning the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in the Caribbean, fans were stunned. Yet it was the kind of exit every great player dreams of — signing off as a champion.
However, a while later the sudden decision to step away from Test cricket just before an important series against England left many wondering what had gone wrong. It also sparked speculation about how much longer the two veterans would continue in the only format they still played.
So when the Australia ODI series arrived, all eyes were on them. Kohli’s two ducks at the start of the three-match series only intensified retirement chatter. But legends rarely fade quietly — both Rohit and Kohli roared back with commanding performances in the final ODI. For Kohli, it was his first India appearance since the Champions Trophy, and his composed partnership with Rohit reminded the dressing room and fans alike that “the King isn’t going anywhere.”
Despite India losing the series, the duo — fondly called RoKo — reaffirmed their class and hunger.
With ODI cricket now their only format, fans are adjusting to the reduced screen time. Every new series announcement brings a surge of anticipation.
In the first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi, Rohit, 38, and Kohli, 37, remain in stellar form. Rohit struck a brisk 51-ball 57, while Kohli defied age with exceptional fitness: 40 singles, 49 runs through sharp running, and a majestic 135 off 120 balls — his record-extending 52nd ODI hundred.
“Yeah, that’s how it’s going to be. I’m just playing one format now,” Kohli said. Despite still featuring in the IPL, he added that years of experience and consistent training keep his reflexes sharp: “If you can bat two hours in the nets without a break, you’re meeting all the markers.”
For players used to relentless cricket, playing only a handful of ODIs presents new challenges — managing ageing bodies, staying match-ready, filtering out noise, and keeping eyes firmly on the 2027 ODI World Cup.
Rohit has undergone a remarkable transformation, shedding over 10kg and revamping his lifestyle. Kohli, meanwhile, remains the gold standard of fitness. Residing in London when not on national duty, he has kept rust at bay, maintaining the supreme conditioning that defined his career.
The only lingering question around the duo is whether they still possessed the desire for nearly two more years of ODI cricket — the motivation for one final charge toward South Africa 2027.
Selectors, too, have offered cautious remarks. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar and coach Gautam Gambhir consistently avoid giving definitive answers about RoKo’s 2027 prospects.
“They are incredible players, but two years is a long time,” Agarkar said recently, noting that team decisions will depend on conditions, form, and future talent. Gambhir echoed the sentiment: “The 50-over World Cup is still two-and-a-half years away. It’s important to stay in the present.”
India have only about 21 ODIs scheduled over the next 22 months. But with the duo’s strong showing in the opening ODI against South Africa in Ranchi, the hope remains: that Kohli and Rohit can script a perfect final chapter in South Africa in 2027 — just as they did in the Caribbean last year.
