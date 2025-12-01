Why 2027 Cricket World Cup will be perfect send-off for Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma

So when the Australia ODI series arrived, all eyes were on them. Kohli’s two ducks at the start of the three-match series only intensified retirement chatter. But legends rarely fade quietly — both Rohit and Kohli roared back with commanding performances in the final ODI. For Kohli, it was his first India appearance since the Champions Trophy, and his composed partnership with Rohit reminded the dressing room and fans alike that “the King isn’t going anywhere.”

However, a while later the sudden decision to step away from Test cricket just before an important series against England left many wondering what had gone wrong. It also sparked speculation about how much longer the two veterans would continue in the only format they still played.

“Yeah, that’s how it’s going to be. I’m just playing one format now,” Kohli said. Despite still featuring in the IPL, he added that years of experience and consistent training keep his reflexes sharp: “If you can bat two hours in the nets without a break, you’re meeting all the markers.”

India have only about 21 ODIs scheduled over the next 22 months. But with the duo’s strong showing in the opening ODI against South Africa in Ranchi, the hope remains: that Kohli and Rohit can script a perfect final chapter in South Africa in 2027 — just as they did in the Caribbean last year.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.