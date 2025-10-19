There’s definitely added pressure, Hayden on Kohli and Rohit

Dubai: As India kicks off their much-anticipated white-ball tour of Australia on Sunday in Perth, all eyes are once again on two of Indian cricket’s biggest icons — Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. With nearly 600 One Day Internationals (ODIs) between them, the duo continues to carry the weight of both expectation and speculation as they prepare for what could be a defining series in their international careers.

The buzz surrounding the tour isn’t just about India vs Australia — it’s also about what lies ahead for Kohli and Rohit. With the next 50-over World Cup still two years away, questions are being raised about whether the two stalwarts will continue to feature in India’s plans leading up to the 2027 tournament, to be co-hosted by South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe. By then, Rohit Sharma will be 40 and Kohli 38 — a reality that has added an extra layer of scrutiny to their every move.

However, for now, the focus remains squarely on the immediate challenge — a high-profile series against an always-formidable Australian side. Whether this marks the beginning of a farewell chapter or a fresh start for Kohli and Rohit will depend on how they perform in the coming weeks.

Rohit, who led India to the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup on home soil, will be nearing 40 by the time the next edition rolls around. Virat Kohli, part of India’s 2011 World Cup-winning squad, is two years younger and may have a better shot at making one final appearance on the world stage.

“Look, the 50-over World Cup is still two-and-a-half years away, and I think it is very important to stay in the present,” Gambhir said during a press interaction. “Obviously, they are quality players, they are coming back, their experience is going to be a handful in Australia as well. Hopefully, those two guys will have a successful tour, and more importantly, as a team, we will have a successful series.”

The uncertainty around Kohli and Rohit’s future comes at a time when Indian cricket is clearly in transition. The duo last featured in India’s Champions Trophy final win over New Zealand in March, after which Rohit stepped down as captain. Since then, a new generation is beginning to take charge, with Shubman Gill set to lead the ODI squad for the first time in Australia.

Hayden emphasised that performance and fitness will be critical if the pair is to be considered for another World Cup run. “Two years is a decent timeframe, and if they keep up their fitness and form, I don’t see why they wouldn’t be strong contenders for the World Cup squad. Their experience and leadership would be huge assets for India in such a crucial tournament,” he said.

“There’s definitely added pressure when you’re in the spotlight as much as Virat and Rohit are, especially in big series like India vs Australia,” Hayden told Gulf News. “But these guys are seasoned professionals — they’ve been handling pressure at the highest level for years. In fact, I think this kind of attention can motivate them to raise their game even further.”

