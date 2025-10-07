No guarantee Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma will be there for 2027 World Cup: AB de Villiers

“It’s not certain that both of them will be there for the next World Cup,” De Villiers said. “That could be part of the reason behind making Shubman Gill the ODI captain. He’s young, in incredible form, and already showing leadership qualities. Having both Rohit and Virat around will be fantastic for him, though. They’ll be there to guide him, and that will only benefit Gill as he continues to evolve into a top player. With the series coming up, we can expect some high-quality, entertaining cricket.”

After a seven-month absence, both Kohli and Rohit are returning to the ODI fold, but there’s growing uncertainty surrounding their future in the team. The Indian management is clearly focused on grooming younger players as they prepare for the next World Cup. De Villiers shared his thoughts on this transition, emphasising that the decision to appoint Gill as captain is a clear sign that India is looking ahead to the future, possibly without Kohli and Rohit.

Dubai: Rohit Sharma may have recently lost the captaincy of Team India’s One-Day International (ODI) side to Shubman Gill, but both he and Virat Kohli have retained their spots for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, starting on October 19. However, despite their inclusion, former South African cricket legend AB de Villiers believes that neither player’s place in the 2027 ODI World Cup is guaranteed.

De Villiers also touched on Kohli’s excellent form in the 2025 Champions Trophy, where he scored a brilliant century against Pakistan and a match-winning 84 in the semi-final against Australia. Rohit, on the other hand, struggled through most of the tournament but made a strong comeback in the final with a crucial 76 against New Zealand. Despite their individual performances, Rohit has lost the captaincy.

He also pointed out that for Kohli and Rohit to feature in the 2027 World Cup, they will need to maintain their form consistently. “It’s great to see them back in the ODI side. They’re likely holding on for another shot at the World Cup. But whether that actually happens depends on their form. There’s a long way to go, and they’ll need to keep performing. It’s a lot of work to still be at the top in 2027. Form will be the key, and they need to keep scoring runs. The selectors should send that message loud and clear. No matter how legendary they are, they’ll still need to prove themselves.”

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.