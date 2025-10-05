Rohit and Kohli must stay fit and in form to remain key for ODI plans ahead of 2027 WC.
With Shubman Gill officially taking over as India’s ODI captain, the spotlight inevitably shifts to the nation’s two most prolific white-ball players: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Both stalwarts have already stepped away from Test cricket and T20Is, meaning their international commitments are now limited solely to the 50-over format.
This transition places the onus on them to maintain their form, fitness, and match sharpness if they are to remain relevant in India’s ODI plans, particularly with the 2027 World Cup on the horizon. Their experience, leadership, and run-scoring ability remain invaluable, but without consistent playing time, their continued impact is far from guaranteed.
Chief selector Ajit Agarkar has emphasised that participation in domestic cricket will be critical for the veterans to sustain performance levels. Speaking to the media, he stated:
“Whenever senior players are available, they should play domestic cricket. That’s how they stay sharp and ready for international duties.”
For Rohit and Kohli, domestic tournaments like the Ranji Trophy or Vijay Hazare Trophy provide more than just match practice—they offer a platform to experiment with techniques, regain rhythm, and adapt to changing conditions without the pressure of international scrutiny. Agarkar’s message underscores a broader strategy: even elite players cannot rely solely on reputation; consistent competitive exposure is essential to remain at the top.
Both players have been encouraged to take part in these competitions regularly, particularly since their international schedules now involve fewer matches.
For Kohli, who has been fine-tuning his technique after retiring from T20 and Test cricket, and Rohit, who has focused on fitness and form in preparation for upcoming ODIs, domestic cricket serves as a bridge to maintaining match readiness.
The BCCI’s push for the duo to play at the domestic level signals a pragmatic approach to managing veteran careers while balancing the rise of new leadership under Gill.
Rohit, 38, and Kohli, 36, will need to prove their form consistently to remain in contention for India’s ODI plans, including the 2027 World Cup. Agarkar highlighted that the series in Australia will be closely watched to assess their readiness:
“They are still leaders in the dressing room and have scored tons of runs. We hope they continue to do so. Their performance on the field will determine their future in the format.”
Even as the baton passes to Gill, Rohit and Kohli remain central to India’s ODI leadership group. Their experience is expected to guide the young captain, helping shape strategies for the 2027 World Cup while mentoring the next generation of players.
Selectors are adopting a measured approach—taking it series by series rather than planning far ahead. This allows Rohit and Kohli to focus on current performance, maintain fitness, and contribute effectively without overextending themselves in other formats.
Captaincy span: Full-time ODI captain from 2017 to 2025, recently replaced by Shubman Gill ahead of India’s Australia tour.
Matches as captain: Led India in 56 ODIs – 42 wins, 12 losses, 1 tie, 1 no-result. Win percentage: 75%.
Trophies under Rohit:
2018 & 2023 ODI Asia Cup
2023 ICC Cricket World Cup runners-up
2023 ICC Champions Trophy winners
Batting impact as captain:
46 ODIs (from Feb 2022 full-time captaincy): 1,963 runs in 45 innings
Average: 47.87 | Strike rate: 116.84
3 centuries, 15 fifties
Among captains with 20+ ODIs, third-highest average; one of the highest strike rates globally
Influence on India’s batting:
Revolutionized powerplay approach – aggressive starts, tonking pace attacks
Complemented by Shubman Gill at the top and Virat Kohli’s middle-order mastery
Enabled other batters like KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer to flourish
Performance in major tournaments as full-time captain:
21 innings: 971 runs at 48.55 average, strike rate 116.42 (1 century, 7 fifties)
2023 World Cup: 597 runs in 11 innings, avg 54.27, strike rate 125.94, most sixes in the tournament
Champions Trophy 2023 final: Player of the Match – 76 off 83 balls vs New Zealand
Leadership style:
Aggressive, fearless opener; combined strategic batting with mentoring role
Set the tone for team’s white-ball batting template – attacking from start rather than defensive
Legacy & transition:
Left a high benchmark for Shubman Gill to follow in ODIs
Rohit and Virat remain key senior batters, offering experience and guidance
Gill expected to carry forward the aggressive ODI approach while seniors continue mentoring
