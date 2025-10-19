Who's out of 2nd ODI vs Australia? Gambhir's animated rant speaks volumes

The rain-affected match was reduced to 26 overs per side, with India managing 136/9. KL Rahul (38) and Axar Patel (31) were the top scorers. Under the DLS method, Australia were set a target of 131, which they chased down comfortably in 21.1 overs. Captain Mitchell Marsh led the way with an unbeaten 46, supported by Josh Philippe (37) and Matthew Renshaw (21 not out), as Australia secured the win with seven wickets in hand.

Even Shreyas Iyer struggled as his battle against Josh Hazlewood continued as the familiar nemesis once again got the better of him. Walking in with India in trouble at 25/3, Iyer laboured against the short ball before gloving a catch to the keeper for 11.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Gill acknowledged that losing three key wickets in the powerplay. Rain interruptions further hampered their innings. Stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma both failed to make an impact in their much-awaited comeback. All eyes were on the duo amid questions over their future in international cricket. Kohli was dismissed for a duck, while Rohit only managed 8 runs on his international comeback in the 1st ODI against the hosts.

The atmosphere in the Indian camp was one of urgency and reflection. Minutes after the loss, head coach Gambhir was spotted in a serious on-field discussion with captain Shubman Gill , bowling coach Morne Morkel, and batting coach Sitanshu Kotak. The animated exchange suggested that the team management was already zeroing in on areas needing immediate improvement ahead of the second ODI.

