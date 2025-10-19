Who's out of 2nd ODI vs Australia? Gambhir's animated rant speaks volumes

India lose first ODI by seven wickets in a rain-interrupted match
Dubai: Gautam Gambhir's stern expression after India’s seven-wicket defeat to Australia in the first One-Day International spoke volumes about his mindset heading into the remaining matches of the series.
The atmosphere in the Indian camp was one of urgency and reflection. Minutes after the loss, head coach Gambhir was spotted in a serious on-field discussion with captain Shubman Gill, bowling coach Morne Morkel, and batting coach Sitanshu Kotak. The animated exchange suggested that the team management was already zeroing in on areas needing immediate improvement ahead of the second ODI.
India’s top-order collapse and the inability to build momentum in difficult conditions raised concerns about both tactics and execution—issues the support staff appear determined to resolve without delay.
Speaking at the post-match presentation, Gill acknowledged that losing three key wickets in the powerplay. Rain interruptions further hampered their innings. Stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma both failed to make an impact in their much-awaited comeback. All eyes were on the duo amid questions over their future in international cricket. Kohli was dismissed for a duck, while Rohit only managed 8 runs on his international comeback in the 1st ODI against the hosts.
Even Shreyas Iyer struggled as his battle against Josh Hazlewood continued as the familiar nemesis once again got the better of him. Walking in with India in trouble at 25/3, Iyer laboured against the short ball before gloving a catch to the keeper for 11.
“When you lose three wickets in the powerplay, you're always trying to play a catch-up game,” said Gill. “There’s a lot to learn from this game, but also quite a few positives to take away.”
He added, “We were defending just 130 and still managed to take the game fairly deep. We’re satisfied with that aspect.”
The rain-affected match was reduced to 26 overs per side, with India managing 136/9. KL Rahul (38) and Axar Patel (31) were the top scorers. Under the DLS method, Australia were set a target of 131, which they chased down comfortably in 21.1 overs. Captain Mitchell Marsh led the way with an unbeaten 46, supported by Josh Philippe (37) and Matthew Renshaw (21 not out), as Australia secured the win with seven wickets in hand.
The second ODI of the three-match series will be played in Adelaide on October 23, where India will aim to level the series, while Australia look to seal it.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox