Australia beat India in the first ODI at Perth

In the final over, Arshdeep Singh was run out for a platinum duck. India was 124/9 in 25.2 overs. However, Nitish managed to finish off the innings with two sixes in the final over, helping India reach 136/9 in 26 overs. Nitish was unbeaten at 19* in 11 balls, with two sixes, with Mohammed Siraj unbeaten at other end.

Debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy was next up. Owen put an end to KL's solid innings, as he was caught by Renshaw at long-on as he picked his third catch. KL was gone for 38 in 32 balls, with two fours and two sixes. India was 121/7 in 24.3 overs. Owen got Harshit in the same over for just one. India was 123/8 in 25 overs.

India upped the attack in the 19th over against Ellis, with Axar's swiwel pull travelling to wide mid-on and KL ending the over with two successive fours, one beating the fielder at mid-off and one being a elegant pull over mid-wicket. The over went for 15 runs.

Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel tried building a partnership, but struggled with Hazlewood and Starc's pace and bounce, with frequent rain breaks adding to frustration. Iyer was stranded down the leg, and once again, it was Hazlewood who trapped him for the third time in ODIs. Iyer was gone for just 11 runs in 24 balls, India was 45/4 in 13.2 overs.

Skipper Gill, who was looking really good, was caught by wicketkeeper Josh Phillippe as he was stranded down leg side, and a thin edge landed into the keeper's hands for 10. India was 25/3 in 8.1 overs. At the end of the over, the first of many rain breaks came.

Virat Kohli was next up on the crease. The star batter played out a maiden against Starc, and tight fields left him wanting a single really badly. Virat hit a lavish drive, but was caught by Cooper Connolly with a fine dive to his left at backward point. Virat fell for an eight-ball duck. India was 21/2 in 6.1 overs. This was Virat's first duck in ODIs in Australia in 30 innings.

Hazlewood's relentlessness paid off as he managed to extract some extra bounce, which Rohit found hard to cope up with and poked an outside-edge to Matt Renshaw at slips. The 'Hitman' return flopped as he could just muster eight runs in 14 balls. India was 13/1 in 3.4 overs.

While an underwhelming show by top-order, Rohit Sharma (8), Shubman Gill (10), Virat Kohli (0) and Shreyas Iyer (11) put India in trouble at 45/4, it was KL (38 in 31 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Axar's (31 in 38 balls, with three fours) 39-run stand that provided some stability. It was some late blitz from Nitish (19* in 11 balls, with two sixes) that took India past the 130-run mark.

