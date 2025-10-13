Shastri, Kumble back Rohit and Kohli ahead of Australia ODI series

Currently, ODIs are the only international format Kohli and Rohit are involved in. Whether they feature in India’s long-term plans remains to be seen. By the time the 2027 World Cup arrives, Rohit will be 40 and Kohli 38. Notably, Rohit was recently replaced by Shubman Gill as India’s ODI captain.

“That’s why they’re here — playing this ODI series against Australia. They’re still in the mix. Their fitness, hunger, and form will decide what comes next. This series will be crucial, and by the end of it, they’ll have a clearer idea themselves,” Shastri said at the Kayo Sport’s Summer of Cricket launch.

Although both players have retired from Tests and T20 Internationals, they remain active in the ODI format. They are set to fly to Australia on October 15 for the three-match series. However, their long-term future remains uncertain with the next 50-over World Cup still two years away.

