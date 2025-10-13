GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket /
ICC

Shastri, Kumble back Rohit and Kohli ahead of Australia ODI series

The duo are set to fly to Australia on October 15 for the three-match series

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Indian stars Virat Kohli (left) and Rohit Sharma.
Indian stars Virat Kohli (left) and Rohit Sharma.
Sportzpics for BCCI

Dubai: Former Indian cricketers Ravi Shastri and Anil Kumble have voiced their support for veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as the duo gears up for the upcoming ODI series against Australia, starting October 19 in Perth.

Although both players have retired from Tests and T20 Internationals, they remain active in the ODI format. They are set to fly to Australia on October 15 for the three-match series. However, their long-term future remains uncertain with the next 50-over World Cup still two years away.

“That’s why they’re here — playing this ODI series against Australia. They’re still in the mix. Their fitness, hunger, and form will decide what comes next. This series will be crucial, and by the end of it, they’ll have a clearer idea themselves,” Shastri said at the Kayo Sport’s Summer of Cricket launch.

Currently, ODIs are the only international format Kohli and Rohit are involved in. Whether they feature in India’s long-term plans remains to be seen. By the time the 2027 World Cup arrives, Rohit will be 40 and Kohli 38. Notably, Rohit was recently replaced by Shubman Gill as India’s ODI captain.

Kumble told JioHotstar, “Let’s just celebrate these two on the field. They’ve contributed immensely to Indian cricket. Maybe in their minds they’re thinking about 2027, but that’s still a while away. With Rohit no longer captain, he’s free of that responsibility — it’s just about enjoying his batting now.”

Rohit and Kohli last played for India during the successful Champions Trophy campaign in February. Rohit earned Player of the Match honours in the final, while Kohli was among the tournament’s top five run-scorers, consistently leading India to victory.

Shastri also drew parallels with Steve Smith, who retired from ODIs earlier this year. “At that age, it’s about enjoying the game and keeping the hunger alive. But experience is invaluable in big games — as we saw in the Champions Trophy. When it matters, the big players deliver.”

He further highlighted India’s growing strength in white-ball cricket, “India is much stronger in white-ball formats than in Tests right now. Rohit, Kohli — they know young players are coming up fast.”

He singled out Tilak Varma’s performance in the recent Asia Cup final as an example. “Tilak’s innings under pressure was outstanding. And with players like Jaiswal, Gill, and all-rounders like Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, and Axar Patel, India has a solid white-ball core.”

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

India stalwart batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Rohit, Kohli need to play domestic cricket: Ganguly

2m read
Virat Kohli (left) and Rohit Sharma.

'No guarantee Kohli, Rohit will play 2027 World Cup'

2m read
India’s ODI leadership changes as Shubman Gill takes charge; Rohit and Kohli’s future in focus.

India ODI power shift: What’s next for Rohit and Kohli?

3m read
Rohit Sharma makes an appearance during day three’s play at The Oval

Rohit all set for Australia tour. Where's Virat Kohli?

2m read