Shastri, Kumble back Rohit and Kohli ahead of Australia ODI series

The duo are set to fly to Australia on October 15 for the three-match series
Dubai: Former Indian cricketers Ravi Shastri and Anil Kumble have voiced their support for veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as the duo gears up for the upcoming ODI series against Australia, starting October 19 in Perth.
Although both players have retired from Tests and T20 Internationals, they remain active in the ODI format. They are set to fly to Australia on October 15 for the three-match series. However, their long-term future remains uncertain with the next 50-over World Cup still two years away.
“That’s why they’re here — playing this ODI series against Australia. They’re still in the mix. Their fitness, hunger, and form will decide what comes next. This series will be crucial, and by the end of it, they’ll have a clearer idea themselves,” Shastri said at the Kayo Sport’s Summer of Cricket launch.
Currently, ODIs are the only international format Kohli and Rohit are involved in. Whether they feature in India’s long-term plans remains to be seen. By the time the 2027 World Cup arrives, Rohit will be 40 and Kohli 38. Notably, Rohit was recently replaced by Shubman Gill as India’s ODI captain.
Kumble told JioHotstar, “Let’s just celebrate these two on the field. They’ve contributed immensely to Indian cricket. Maybe in their minds they’re thinking about 2027, but that’s still a while away. With Rohit no longer captain, he’s free of that responsibility — it’s just about enjoying his batting now.”
Rohit and Kohli last played for India during the successful Champions Trophy campaign in February. Rohit earned Player of the Match honours in the final, while Kohli was among the tournament’s top five run-scorers, consistently leading India to victory.
Shastri also drew parallels with Steve Smith, who retired from ODIs earlier this year. “At that age, it’s about enjoying the game and keeping the hunger alive. But experience is invaluable in big games — as we saw in the Champions Trophy. When it matters, the big players deliver.”
He further highlighted India’s growing strength in white-ball cricket, “India is much stronger in white-ball formats than in Tests right now. Rohit, Kohli — they know young players are coming up fast.”
He singled out Tilak Varma’s performance in the recent Asia Cup final as an example. “Tilak’s innings under pressure was outstanding. And with players like Jaiswal, Gill, and all-rounders like Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, and Axar Patel, India has a solid white-ball core.”
