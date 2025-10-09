He concluded by noting that no player is immune to the passage of time. “Even 10 years from now, when Shubman Gill approaches 40 after scoring 12,000 or 13,000 runs, he’ll face the same situation. This happens to everyone — whether it’s Federer, Sampras, Nadal, or Maradona — every great eventually has to step away.”

Ganguly further reflected on the selectors’ likely thought process. “Looking ahead, Rohit will be 40 when the 2027 World Cup takes place in South Africa. He doesn’t play T20s anymore, so he won’t feature in the 2026 T20 World Cup in India. Age becomes a significant factor in sports — 40 is a big number. Rohit has had a long, successful career, but there’s no certainty he’ll still be playing at that age. That’s just the reality of sport.”

Addressing Rohit’s exclusion, Ganguly suggested that the decision was likely a mutual one rather than a sacking. “I’m sure there were discussions with Rohit. I wouldn’t call it a sacking. He’s been an exceptional leader. Over the past two years, he’s led India to a T20 World Cup win and also to a Champions Trophy title. So performance has never been the issue with Rohit.”

“It all depends on how fit they remain and how consistently they perform,” Ganguly said on Thursday. “Whatever opportunities come their way, they must play domestic cricket. Cricket is a game where you have to keep playing to stay in form and maintain your rhythm. It’s the same in life — you have to keep doing it. If they stay fit and keep performing, they’ll continue playing for India.”

Dubai: Since the announcement of the Australia ODI series, much of the attention has naturally shifted to Indian cricket veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. A key question doing the rounds is whether the two stalwarts will still be part of the setup for the 2027 World Cup. Former India captain Sourav Ganguly believes that their future will ultimately depend on a combination of age, fitness, and continued performance — and he emphasised the importance of domestic cricket in staying match-ready.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.