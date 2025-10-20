GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

R Ashwin feels it’s not going to be easy for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Highly anticipated return of duo ended on a disappointing note in the first Australia ODI

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
India's Virat Kohli (R) along with his captain Rohit Sharma.
India's Virat Kohli (R) along with his captain Rohit Sharma.
AFP

Dubai: The highly anticipated return of Indian cricket stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma didn’t unfold as expected, with both failing to make an impact in the opening One-Day International against Australia in Perth. Rohit managed just 8 runs, while Kohli was dismissed for a duck in a match India eventually lost by seven wickets.

Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin suggested that better preparation could have made a difference for the senior players. “I believe it would benefit them to focus more on preparation, particularly by getting some match time before heading out on tours,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel. “But that’s not entirely in the players’ control — it requires planning from the team management. It’s still early in the series, so there’s time, but my concern is whether they can get enough game time.”

Ashwin, a long-time teammate of both Kohli and Sharma, acknowledged the uphill task they face. “It’s not going to be easy for them. I hope they find some rhythm because they haven’t played much cricket recently. They trained individually before joining this tour,” he added.

“I’ve mentioned this before — if they continue on this path for the next couple of years, it’ll be an impressive feat.”

Highlighting the need for structured preparation, Ashwin said, “When it comes to international tours, planning is essential. In the past, we’ve travelled abroad 10-15 days in advance, often in two or three groups. That sort of approach can still be taken.”

He also reflected on Kohli’s renowned fitness regime while underlining the importance of batting sharpness. “I watched Virat’s interview where he talked about maintaining his fitness, and that’s crucial. But hand-eye coordination is just as important, especially for a batsman. Knowing Virat, I’m sure he’s worked on that, but as you age and focus on just one format, you really need to be at your peak,” Ashwin said. “It was great to see Rohit looking really fit out there.”

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

India's Virat Kohli reacts as Australia’s paceman Mitchell Starc celebrates his wicket during the first ODI cricket match in Perth on October 19, 2025.

Did lack of match practice cost Kohli, Rohit in Perth?

3m read
Australia's Matt Renshaw (L) and Mitchell Marsh exchange bump gloves during the first one-day international cricket match between Australia and India in Perth on October 19, 2025.

A lot of learnings for us from this game, Gill says

2m read
India's Washington Sundar is bowled by Australia's Matthew Kuhneman during the first one-day international cricket match in Perth on October 19, 2025.

Australia beat India in the first ODI at Perth

4m read
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli delight Pakistan fan in Perth

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli delight Pakistan fan in Perth

2m read