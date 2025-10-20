R Ashwin feels it’s not going to be easy for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Highly anticipated return of duo ended on a disappointing note in the first Australia ODI
Dubai: The highly anticipated return of Indian cricket stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma didn’t unfold as expected, with both failing to make an impact in the opening One-Day International against Australia in Perth. Rohit managed just 8 runs, while Kohli was dismissed for a duck in a match India eventually lost by seven wickets.
Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin suggested that better preparation could have made a difference for the senior players. “I believe it would benefit them to focus more on preparation, particularly by getting some match time before heading out on tours,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel. “But that’s not entirely in the players’ control — it requires planning from the team management. It’s still early in the series, so there’s time, but my concern is whether they can get enough game time.”
Ashwin, a long-time teammate of both Kohli and Sharma, acknowledged the uphill task they face. “It’s not going to be easy for them. I hope they find some rhythm because they haven’t played much cricket recently. They trained individually before joining this tour,” he added.
“I’ve mentioned this before — if they continue on this path for the next couple of years, it’ll be an impressive feat.”
Highlighting the need for structured preparation, Ashwin said, “When it comes to international tours, planning is essential. In the past, we’ve travelled abroad 10-15 days in advance, often in two or three groups. That sort of approach can still be taken.”
He also reflected on Kohli’s renowned fitness regime while underlining the importance of batting sharpness. “I watched Virat’s interview where he talked about maintaining his fitness, and that’s crucial. But hand-eye coordination is just as important, especially for a batsman. Knowing Virat, I’m sure he’s worked on that, but as you age and focus on just one format, you really need to be at your peak,” Ashwin said. “It was great to see Rohit looking really fit out there.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox