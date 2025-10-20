R Ashwin feels it’s not going to be easy for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

He also reflected on Kohli’s renowned fitness regime while underlining the importance of batting sharpness. “I watched Virat’s interview where he talked about maintaining his fitness, and that’s crucial. But hand-eye coordination is just as important, especially for a batsman. Knowing Virat, I’m sure he’s worked on that, but as you age and focus on just one format, you really need to be at your peak,” Ashwin said. “It was great to see Rohit looking really fit out there.”

Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin suggested that better preparation could have made a difference for the senior players. “I believe it would benefit them to focus more on preparation, particularly by getting some match time before heading out on tours,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel. “But that’s not entirely in the players’ control — it requires planning from the team management. It’s still early in the series, so there’s time, but my concern is whether they can get enough game time.”

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.