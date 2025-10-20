Did lack of match practice cost Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in Perth?

India lose opening ODI by seven wickets against Australia in a rain-interrupted match
Dubai: India’s ODI series in Australia has placed the spotlight firmly on stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, particularly since the duo has stepped away from other formats and now exclusively features in ODIs. But did their underwhelming return on a testing Perth pitch highlight the risks of drafting them straight into the squad without enough competitive game time?
Kohli and Rohit made their international comeback after more than six months, having last played during India’s Champions Trophy triumph on March 9. While they featured in the IPL, expectations were high that the two would join the team for the England Test series in June. However, both announced their retirement from Test cricket well before the tour.
In the lead-up to the Australia series, Rohit was seen working out in the gym and holding solo net sessions, while Kohli trained in London. Earlier this week, they joined the Indian squad back home and trained intensely in the nets. Still, when the action shifted to Perth, they struggled to find form — Rohit fell for 8 off 14 balls, while Kohli registered a duck in just eight deliveries.
According to former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif, the limited net sessions were not enough to prepare for Australia’s fiery pace attack. “Facing Starc and Hazlewood at Perth after just three to four days of nets is never going to be easy,” Kaif said. “Both batsmen and bowlers need time to adjust.”
Kaif also noted that the pair could have flown to Australia earlier to acclimatise. “These two had an opportunity to arrive 8 to 10 days before the game. No matter how great a batter you are, rhythm is everything. Against a team like Australia, you will get exposed if you’re not in rhythm. I think it would have helped if they had come early,” he added.
He pointed to Rohit’s dismissal as a sign of rustiness, suggesting it was the kind of delivery Rohit would typically dispatch for six if in form.
“Rohit pulls the short ball well. The one he got out to, he normally sends that over the fence. But here, with little match practice and Hazlewood bowling in great rhythm, he looked uncertain. He was caught between attacking and defending. That’s what happens when your preparation is lacking — you lose confidence.”
Rohit, playing his 500th international match, opened alongside Shubman Gill. Hopes were high, but early signs were worrying. On the final ball of the opening over, he missed a risky shot against Starc. He did respond with a crisp boundary off the same bowler in the next over, but was soon undone by a sharp, rising delivery from Hazlewood that caught the edge and landed in second slip.
Kohli’s stay at the crease was even shorter. He looked eager to get going but was out for a duck after driving loosely to a ball from Starc, offering a catch to Cooper Connolly. India, hampered by four rain interruptions, were restricted to 136/5 in a 26-over-a-side match. Australia, led by stand-in captain Mitchell Marsh, cruised to a seven-wicket victory, securing their first ODI win at Perth’s Optus Stadium.
Despite the setback, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar remains positive about the duo’s prospects.
“They were playing on probably the bounciest pitch in Australia. It wasn’t easy — even for Gill and Iyer, who have been playing regularly,” Gavaskar told India Today.
He believes that with more time in the middle and extended net sessions, both Kohli and Rohit will rediscover their rhythm.
“India are still a very, very good team. Don’t be surprised if Rohit and Kohli score big in the next two games. Once they spend time at the crease, India’s total could easily cross 300 again,” he added.
The upcoming second ODI in Adelaide offers a perfect opportunity for a turnaround — especially for Kohli, who has a stellar record at the venue.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox