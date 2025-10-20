Did lack of match practice cost Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in Perth?

Kohli’s stay at the crease was even shorter. He looked eager to get going but was out for a duck after driving loosely to a ball from Starc, offering a catch to Cooper Connolly. India, hampered by four rain interruptions, were restricted to 136/5 in a 26-over-a-side match. Australia, led by stand-in captain Mitchell Marsh, cruised to a seven-wicket victory, securing their first ODI win at Perth’s Optus Stadium.

Rohit, playing his 500th international match, opened alongside Shubman Gill. Hopes were high, but early signs were worrying. On the final ball of the opening over, he missed a risky shot against Starc. He did respond with a crisp boundary off the same bowler in the next over, but was soon undone by a sharp, rising delivery from Hazlewood that caught the edge and landed in second slip.

“Rohit pulls the short ball well. The one he got out to, he normally sends that over the fence. But here, with little match practice and Hazlewood bowling in great rhythm, he looked uncertain. He was caught between attacking and defending. That’s what happens when your preparation is lacking — you lose confidence.”

Kaif also noted that the pair could have flown to Australia earlier to acclimatise. “These two had an opportunity to arrive 8 to 10 days before the game. No matter how great a batter you are, rhythm is everything. Against a team like Australia, you will get exposed if you’re not in rhythm. I think it would have helped if they had come early,” he added.

According to former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif, the limited net sessions were not enough to prepare for Australia’s fiery pace attack. “Facing Starc and Hazlewood at Perth after just three to four days of nets is never going to be easy,” Kaif said. “Both batsmen and bowlers need time to adjust.”

In the lead-up to the Australia series, Rohit was seen working out in the gym and holding solo net sessions, while Kohli trained in London. Earlier this week, they joined the Indian squad back home and trained intensely in the nets. Still, when the action shifted to Perth, they struggled to find form — Rohit fell for 8 off 14 balls, while Kohli registered a duck in just eight deliveries.

Kohli and Rohit made their international comeback after more than six months, having last played during India’s Champions Trophy triumph on March 9. While they featured in the IPL, expectations were high that the two would join the team for the England Test series in June. However, both announced their retirement from Test cricket well before the tour.

Dubai: India’s ODI series in Australia has placed the spotlight firmly on stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma , particularly since the duo has stepped away from other formats and now exclusively features in ODIs. But did their underwhelming return on a testing Perth pitch highlight the risks of drafting them straight into the squad without enough competitive game time?

