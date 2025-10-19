A lot of learnings for us from this game, Gill says after 1st Australia ODI loss

Hosts take 1-0 lead in the three-match series after seven wicket win
Dubai: Newly-appointed Indian captain Shubman Gill admitted there were important lessons to take away from his team’s loss in the first One-Day International against Australia in Perth on Sunday. India lost by seven wickets in a rain-affected match that saw the hosts take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Speaking after the game, Gill pointed to the early collapse during the powerplay as a major setback. “When you lose three wickets in the powerplay, you’re always playing catch-up,” he said, referencing both the disrupted start and India’s struggle to build momentum. “There’s a lot to learn from this match, but also a few positives. We were defending just 130 and still managed to take the game fairly deep. That’s something we can take confidence from.”
Gill also praised the crowd for their support despite the weather. “The fans turned out in huge numbers — we’re really grateful. Hopefully, they’ll be behind us in Adelaide as well.”
Australia, chasing a revised target of 131 in 26 overs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method, cruised to victory with 29 balls to spare. Captain Mitchell Marsh led from the front with an unbeaten 46, supported by Matt Renshaw (21 not out) and Josh Philippe (37).
“The weather definitely played a part today,” Marsh acknowledged. “But it’s always good to start a series with a win. The ball was swinging for both sides, so it was a bit tricky early on. I’m proud of how our younger players handled the challenge.”
Marsh, who was named Player of the Match, had earlier won the toss and opted to field first, a decision that proved wise given the overcast conditions. India’s innings was frequently interrupted by rain, disrupting their rhythm.
KL Rahul’s aggressive 38 off 31 balls offered some resistance, helping India to 136-9 in their allotted overs. However, early damage by Australia’s pace duo Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc proved decisive. Hazlewood removed Rohit Sharma for 8, while Starc dismissed Virat Kohli for a duck, leaving India reeling at 21-2.
The teams will face off again in Adelaide on Thursday, with the series concluding in Sydney on Saturday.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox