A lot of learnings for us from this game, Gill says after 1st Australia ODI loss

Speaking after the game, Gill pointed to the early collapse during the powerplay as a major setback. “When you lose three wickets in the powerplay, you’re always playing catch-up,” he said, referencing both the disrupted start and India’s struggle to build momentum. “There’s a lot to learn from this match, but also a few positives. We were defending just 130 and still managed to take the game fairly deep. That’s something we can take confidence from.”

Dubai: Newly-appointed Indian captain Shubman Gill admitted there were important lessons to take away from his team’s loss in the first One-Day International against Australia in Perth on Sunday. India lost by seven wickets in a rain-affected match that saw the hosts take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

