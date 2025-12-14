Will Virat Kohli meet Lionel Messi in New Delhi?

Dubai: Indian cricket star Virat Kohli arrived at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday with his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, sparking widespread speculation online about a possible meeting with Argentine football legend Lionel Messi . Although there has been no official confirmation, social media has been buzzing with talk of a potential interaction once Messi reaches Delhi on Monday. The World Cup–winning footballer is currently in Mumbai as part of his India tour.

In Mumbai, Messi will be attending the Padel Cup at the Cricket Club of India, followed by a stunning event at the Wankhede Stadium. The football legend could also meet some of India's greatest sporting icons. Later, Messi, along with his teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul, will walk the ramp in a charity fashion show, with Bollywood A-listers. A 7v7 celebrity football match is also scheduled, featuring Bollywood stars and cricket icons.

Much of the online chatter has been fuelled by fans’ excitement over Messi’s visit to India and their eagerness to connect the dots, despite the absence of any statement from either side. The mere possibility of Kohli and Messi being in the same city has quickly become one of the most talked-about topics. With both athletes commanding massive fan bases in India, even the smallest interaction would instantly turn into a major pop culture moment.

