Watch: Lionel Messi arrives in Mumbai: Over 2,000 cops deployed

Dubai: More than 2,000 police personnel were deployed as Argentine football icon Lionel Messi arrived in Mumbai for his India tour. Wankhede Stadium and surrounding areas were turned into a fortress, with multi-layered barricades, access control points, CCTV surveillance, and traffic diversions put in place. Messi is scheduled to attend the Padel GOAT Cup at Brabourne Stadium, followed by a brief appearance at Wankhede Stadium for a star-studded event featuring the Maharashtra Chief Minister, celebrities, and prominent sports personalities.

The celebrations featured a vibrant musical concert and an elaborate laser show, with performances by Rahul Sipligunj and Mangli. Messi, who was in Hyderabad on Saturday, took part in several photo opportunities, was seen kicking a ball with children, and interacted with officials. His visit followed the chaos at his first stop in Kolkata, where controversy erupted after his brief appearance at Salt Lake Stadium, despite fans having paid hefty sums for tickets.

The Chief Minister also praised officials, security personnel, organisers, and staff for their efforts. “I thank and congratulate all officers and personnel on duty across the city for helping us showcase to the world that Telangana stands for sports, excellence, and hospitality,” he said, adding his appreciation for sports lovers and fans for their disciplined conduct as hosts.

Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed his gratitude to Messi and his teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul for participating in the GOAT India Tour event in Hyderabad. In a post on X, the Chief Minister said, “I wholeheartedly thank G.O.A.T Lionel Messi, football greats Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul for accepting our invitation, gracing our city of Hyderabad, and enthralling sports lovers, especially the youth.”

