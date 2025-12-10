GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

Lionel Messi’s visit has Kolkata in a frenzy

Football-crazy Indian city lays out red carpet following previous visits by Pele, Maradona

Last updated:
Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
3 MIN READ
Lionel Messi of Inter Miami CF walks off the field after receiving the 2025 Landon Donovan MLS MVP trophy at Chase Stadium on December 09, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Lionel Messi of Inter Miami CF walks off the field after receiving the 2025 Landon Donovan MLS MVP trophy at Chase Stadium on December 09, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
AFP

By Jaydip Sengupta

Pages Editor

It is quite fitting that Lionel Messi, revered in India’s eastern metropolis of Kolkata as the ‘God of Football’, is making his first stop on the GOAT India Tour in the City of Joy. And if the scenes unfolding two days before his arrival are anything to go by — the unmissable life-sized cutouts, banners and posters adorning various corners and a buzz gradually building to a crescendo — the city is likely to come to a standstill for the few hours that the Argentine football genius will spend attending various programmes before heading to other cities in India.

The craze surrounding his second visit to Kolkata — his first was in 2011 when Argentina played an international friendly against Venezuela — is quite understandable in this football-mad part of India. This is the same city that welcomed two other GOATs of their era, Pele and Diego Maradona.

The Brazil legend dazzled Kolkata back in 1977, when he played an exhibition match with New York Cosmos. Maradona visited the city twice, in 2008 and 2017, and had expressed surprise at the love for football in this part of the world.

Legendary German goalkeeper Oliver Kahn played his last match for Bayern Munich in this city in 2008, where a full-house cheered him on at Salt Lake Stadium — venue for the Messi show and featuring concerts and a celebrity match involving the city’s own sporting icons, cricketer Sourav Ganguly, footballer Bhaichung Bhutia, and tennis star Leander Paes.

More recently, Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez received a raucous welcome when he toured the city in July 2023 after winning the 2022 Fifa World Cup. And just last month, Germany’s World Cup-winning captain Lothar Matthaus visited Kolkata and encountered the kind of frenzy that would rival any European football capital.

Debojyoti Dhar, a freelance photographer residing in the city, bought a ticket worth Rs11,800 (a little under Dh500) just to get a glimpse of the person he, like millions of others in the city, call ‘God of Football’. “We are all crazy about him,” he said. “Having followed Messi’s exploits for nearly two decades and now getting one of the best seats in the house to watch him is a dream-come-true for me.”

Meet-and-greet

Messi will land in Kolkata at 1:30am in the early hours of Saturday after a brief stopover in Dubai from Miami, having just been voted Major League Soccer’s Most Valuable Player for the second year in-a-row. Later in the morning, he will attend a sponsor-exclusive meet-and-greet featuring an Argentine-Indian fusion food festival.

Due to security concerns, Messi will virtually unveil his “biggest ever statue” — a 70-foot structure — from his hotel. He was initially scheduled to inaugurate it in person, but Kolkata police did not grant permission for the on-site event.

A crowd of more than 70,000 is expected for the stadium event. “Seventy five thousand seats are open for spectators. There is heavy demand and we have opened counter sales from Tuesday,” Satadru Dutta, the promoter of the event, said.

With Messi’s Inter Miami teammates, Rodrigo de Paul and Luiz Suarez, also expected to accompany him on his India visit that will feature programmes in Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi and with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, along with fellow stars and football buffs John Abraham and Tiger Shroff joining in the festivities, the GOAT tour will be a perfect celebration of one of the greatest of all time.

Jaydip Sengupta
Jaydip SenguptaPages Editor
Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.
Show More
Related Topics:
footballFIFA World Cup

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Lionel Messi won his second consecutive Major League Soccer Most Valuable Player award on Tuesday after propelling Inter Miami to the MLS title and leading the league in goals.

Lionel Messi wins second consecutive MLS MVP award

2m read
Argentina's Lionel Messi receives the World Cup trophy from FIFA President Gianni Infantino as Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani looks on during the trophy ceremony after the final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Doha on December 18, 2022.

Messi’s bold World Cup prediction

2m read
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF reacts during the Conference Semifinal match between FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami FC as part of the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs at TQL Stadium on November 23, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Messi magic as 'perfect' Miami thrash Cincinnati

2m read
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF speaks in the post-match interview after the MLS match between Inter Miami CF and Orlando City at Chase Stadium on May 18, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Messi hints at 2026 plan and reveals his sporting GOATS

2m read