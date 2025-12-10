Lionel Messi’s visit has Kolkata in a frenzy

It is quite fitting that Lionel Messi, revered in India’s eastern metropolis of Kolkata as the ‘God of Football’, is making his first stop on the GOAT India Tour in the City of Joy. And if the scenes unfolding two days before his arrival are anything to go by — the unmissable life-sized cutouts, banners and posters adorning various corners and a buzz gradually building to a crescendo — the city is likely to come to a standstill for the few hours that the Argentine football genius will spend attending various programmes before heading to other cities in India.