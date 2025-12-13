GOLD/FOREX
Lionel Messi virtually unveils his 70-foot statue in Kolkata

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan joins fans to celebrate football legend

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Football icon Lionel Messi's 70-foot statue at the Sree Bhumi Sporting Club in Lake Town, Kolkata.
Football icon Lionel Messi's 70-foot statue at the Sree Bhumi Sporting Club in Lake Town, Kolkata.
X

Star footballer Lionel Messi virtually unveiled his 70-foot statue at the Sree Bhumi Sporting Club in Lake Town, Kolkata, on Saturday, with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan joining fans to celebrate the occasion.

The towering iron monument depicts Messi holding the FIFA World Cup trophy and was completed in just 40 days as a tribute to the Argentine icon.

The unveiling drew a massive crowd of enthusiastic fans eager to witness the moment. Supporters gathered across Lake Town and other key locations, reflecting Messi’s immense popularity in India, particularly in West Bengal.

Welcoming the GOAT

West Bengal Minister and Sree Bhumi Sporting Club President Sujit Bose confirmed that Messi and his team were pleased with the statue. “This monument honours his remarkable achievements and inspires football lovers across the region,” he told reporters.

A return after 14 years

Messi arrived in Kolkata early Saturday morning as part of his GOAT Tour India 2025, receiving an overwhelming reception. This marks his first visit to India since 2011, when he played a friendly match at the Salt Lake Stadium, leading Argentina to a 1-0 victory over Venezuela. Fans have been preparing for grand celebrations to welcome the global football star, who continues to enjoy a devoted following in the City of Joy.

The statue and the fanfare around Messi’s visit highlight both the legend’s global stature and his enduring connection with Indian football enthusiasts, making the occasion a memorable moment in Kolkata’s sporting history.

