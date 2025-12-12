Kolkata builds full-scale replica of Messi’s Miami mansion ahead of historic visit

Fans erect life-sized replica and trophy museum with 896 balls as Messi prepares to land
As Lionel Messi prepares to arrive in Kolkata on December 13 during his GOAT India Tour, supporters in the City of Joy have transformed a venue into a tribute fitting the football superstar’s global stature. The Argentina Football Fan Club Kolkata has built a life-sized replica of Messi’s Miami home in the Salt Lake area, complete with a museum celebrating his decorated career.
The exterior structure mimics key features of Messi’s Miami residence — from terrace statuary to terracotta-style roofing — while the interior has been turned into a museum-like space of trophies and memorabilia. Replicas of the Argentine legend’s most iconic honours, including La Liga titles, Champions League trophies, Copa América and the FIFA World Cup, the Ballon d’Or and the Golden Boot, are on display.
Above visitors, the ceiling features 896 footballs, one for each goal Messi has scored in his professional career — a symbolic ceiling installation representing his prolific scoring record. A 200-metre LED wall plays highlights from Messi’s most memorable matches, giving attendees a visual retrospective of his decades-long career.
Organisers say the replica and fan zone were completed in roughly a week as an expression of devotion and anticipation for Messi’s visit. Entry to the site carries a nominal fee, which the club says is intended to manage visitor flow.
Messi’s arrival in Kolkata is part of a wider Indian tour that also includes stops in Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi, with events designed to engage fans, host meet-and-greet sessions and highlight the sport’s growing profile in the country.
In addition to the Miami-home tribute, the city has also prepared other fan-centric attractions, such as a 70-foot statue of Messi — described by local media as one of the largest dedicated to the player — although its public unveiling was adjusted for security reasons.
The elaborate fan welcome highlights Kolkata’s enduring passion for football, a sentiment echoed during previous visits by legends like Diego Maradona. Messi’s arrival marks a high point in that ongoing connection between the city’s supporters and Argentina’s greatest football stars.
