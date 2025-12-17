GOLD/FOREX
Did Anant Ambani gift Lionel Messi a rare ₹90 million Richard Mille watch during his India visit?

Messi's India Tour: A rare watch and cultural exchange

Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
Messi received a traditional welcome
ANI

Lionel Messi's highly anticipated GOAT tour in India generated mixed reactions, particularly regarding the organizational aspects of certain events. The chaos that unfolded in Kolkata raised serious questions about event management and planning. Critics pointed out the stark irony of spending substantial resources to bring football legends like Messi, Luis Suárez, and Rodrigo De Paul to India while the country's domestic football league remains suspended due to ongoing financial difficulties.

A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity

Despite the controversies, the tour represented a rare and precious opportunity for Indian football fans to witness arguably the greatest footballer of this generation in person. The question of organizational competence, however, remains a separate matter that cannot be overlooked. However, for many, it was a dream come true moment.

Messi's gratitude and promise to return

Messi himself expressed overwhelming gratitude for the support he received from Indian fans. In a heartfelt Instagram post accompanied by a touching video, the Argentine legend thanked everyone for their warmth and hospitality. He even promised to return to India in the future, whether for another match or through other engagements.

The Vantara visit and cultural exchange

Recent reports and photographs have emerged showing Messi's visit to Vantara, the wildlife rescue, rehabilitation, and conservation center founded by Anant Ambani. The images capture the football icon participating in various cultural activities alongside his host, offering a glimpse into the cultural exchange that took place during his stay.

An Extraordinary gift: The Richard Mille timepiece

The ultra-rare watch appearance

During Messi's visit to Vantara, eagle-eyed observers noticed something remarkable. While the Argentine legend had initially arrived without a watch, he was later spotted wearing an extraordinarily rare Richard Mille RM 003-V2 GMT Tourbillon 'Asia Edition.'

This limited-edition masterpiece represents the pinnacle of horological craftsmanship, with only 12 pieces ever produced worldwide. The timepiece features a striking black carbon case and an intricate skeleton dial. Its value is staggering—USD 1.1 million, approximately Rs 9.1 crore.

A symbol of respect and luxury

The luxury gesture immediately captured global attention, symbolizing the close bond between Messi and Anant Ambani. The gift represents not just extraordinary wealth, but also the mutual respect and friendship between the football superstar and the Indian business scion.

Anant Ambani's Richard Mille RM 056

Adding another layer of exclusivity to the occasion, Anant Ambani himself was spotted wearing one of the most exceptional watches ever created—the Richard Mille RM 056 Sapphire Tourbillon. This unique piece is valued at a breathtaking USD 5 million, approximately Rs 45.59 crore, making it one of the most expensive and rarest timepieces in existence

