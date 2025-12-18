GOLD/FOREX
Watch: Lionel Messi playing football with baby elephant at Vantara

A lion cub was named 'Lionel' in Messi’s honour

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
Lionel Messi at Vantara.
Lionel Messi at Vantara.
ANI

Dubai: A heartwarming video has captured widespread attention, showing Argentine football icon Lionel Messi sharing a playful moment inside an elephant enclosure. In the clip, Messi casually kicks a football toward a baby elephant named Maneklal, who delightfully returns it using his leg, drawing laughter and smiles from onlookers.

The light-hearted exchange quickly went viral across fan pages, with captions celebrating the rare and joyful intersection of football and wildlife conservation.

Another touching highlight of the visit was the naming of a lion cub in Messi’s honour. At Vantara’s Foster Care Centre — dedicated to caring for orphaned and vulnerable animals — Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant named a young lion “Lionel” as a tribute to the football legend.

Clearly moved by the experience, Messi praised the work being carried out at Vantara. Speaking in Spanish, he expressed admiration for the centre’s dedication to animal welfare, rescue efforts and long-term rehabilitation.

Messi said the visit left a lasting impression, describing the atmosphere as warm and inspiring. He also hinted at returning in the future to continue supporting and promoting meaningful conservation initiatives.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
