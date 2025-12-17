GOLD/FOREX
Lionel Messi prays, performs puja, and poses with a tiger at Vantara

Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul joined Messi, performing puja at the centre

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Global football legend Lionel Messi made a memorable visit to Vantara, one of the world’s most ambitious wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and conservation centres, located in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The visit, part of Messi’s much-publicised G.O.A.T India Tour 2025, saw the Argentine superstar take time to engage with a cause close to the hearts of conservationists and animal lovers alike.
ANI
1/8
Messi received a traditional welcome that included a ceremonial offering of light and was accompanied by his Inter Miami teammates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul. During the visit, the football icon toured the vast facility dedicated to the care and protection of rescued animals and met Radhika Ambani, exchanging warm pleasantries.
ANI
2/8
Messi along with Anant Ambani is welcomed with a ceremonial aarti, traditional music and floral greetings, reflecting India’s cultural hospitality.
X
3/8
The Argentine superstar tours Vantara’s vast conservation campus, home to rescued big cats, elephants, reptiles and other wildlife.
ANI
4/8
Messi’s visit reflected this cultural ethos as he participated in traditional Hindu rituals, observed wildlife and interacted with caregivers and conservation teams.
ANI
5/8
Messi along with teammates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul, embarked on a guided tour of Vantara’s expansive conservation ecosystem, home to rescued big cats, elephants, herbivores, reptiles and fostered young animals from across the globe.
ANI
6/8
At the care centre for lions, leopards, tigers and other endangered species, Messi interacted with animals thriving in enriched, naturalistic environments, many of whom approached him with curiosity.
ANI
7/8
During the visit, he also toured the multi speciality wildlife hospital, witnessing real time clinical and surgical procedures, and later fed the okapis, rhinos, giraffes and elephants.
ANI
8/8
Messi’s visit brings global attention to India’s conservation efforts, reinforcing the message that protecting wildlife is a shared global responsibility.
IANS
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
