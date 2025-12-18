Lionel Messi visits Vantara

Responding in Spanish to Anant Ambani, who thanked him for visiting Vantara and for inspiring everyone selflessly towards animals and mankind, Messi said, “What Vantara does is truly beautiful — the work for animals, the care they receive, the way they are rescued and looked after. It is genuinely impressive. We had a wonderful time, felt completely at ease throughout, and it is an experience that stays with you. We will surely visit again to continue inspiring and supporting this meaningful work,” says Bharat Mehra, Chief Advisor to Anant Ambani.