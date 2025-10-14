GOLD/FOREX
Hopefully Kohli, Rohit have a successful tour, Gambhir says ahead of Australia ODI series

India begin their Australia ODI series in Perth on October 19

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Dubai: As Team India prepare for the upcoming ODI series against Australia, much of the spotlight remains on veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. With Shubman Gill appointed as the new ODI captain, questions naturally arise about the long-term future of Rohit and Kohli in the format.

India begin their Australia ODI series in Perth on October 19.

However, following India’s 2-0 series win over the West Indies, head coach Gautam Gambhir urged everyone to focus on the present rather than speculate about the 2027 World Cup.

“The 50-over World Cup is still two and a half years away. It’s important to stay in the present. Kohli and Rohit are quality players. Their experience will be crucial in Australia. Hopefully, they have a successful tour — more importantly, we hope the team has a successful series,” said Gambhir.

Gambhir praised Shubman Gill’s leadership, particularly his role in India’s 2-2 series draw against England in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. “He deserves it. He’s worked hard, he ticks all the boxes — says the right things, leads by example, puts in the work. As a coach, that’s all I can ask for,” Gambhir said.

Reflecting on the challenge Gill faced in England, Gambhir, “That was the toughest test — five matches over two and a half months against a strong England side with an inexperienced Indian team. He led from the front.”

Gill backed up his captaincy with the bat, scoring a staggering 754 runs in the series, including a career-best 269.

“Yes, scoring runs earns respect, but so does doing and saying the right things. The way the team responded to his leadership shows his impact,” Gambhir noted.

Gill on Rohit and Kohli

In an interview with Star Sports, Gill expressed admiration for the senior duo: “They’ve won so many games for India over the past 10—15 years. Their experience is invaluable — every captain wants that. We’re looking forward to them doing their magic in Australia.”

“I’ve inherited a lot from Rohit bhai — especially his calmness and the camaraderie he builds within the group. Those are qualities I aspire to,” he said about the influence of Rohit has had on him.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
