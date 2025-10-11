GOLD/FOREX
Rohit Sharma’s new Tesla Model Y goes viral after Elon Musk shares video

The Indian cricket captain’s latest purchase has set social media ablaze

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
Rohit Sharma’s new Tesla Model Y is breaking the internet.
Indian cricket star Rohit Sharma made a stylish entrance at a Mumbai award show in his new Tesla Model Y, instantly sparking excitement among fans and car enthusiasts.

A video of him driving the electric SUV went viral, with social media users highlighting his 45 million Instagram followers as “free advertising” for Tesla.

Elon Musk amplifies the buzz

The post caught the attention of Tesla co-founder Elon Musk, who reshared the clip, sending the internet into a frenzy. Fans hailed it as a perfect example of celebrity influence driving organic promotion for the brand.

A personalised touch

Rohit’s Model Y features a unique number plate, 3015, reportedly referencing the birthdates of his children, Samaira and Ahaan. The electric SUV complements his modern, stylish persona off the cricket field.

Tesla launches new affordable variants

Tesla has introduced Model Y Standard and Model 3 Standard in the US market to boost sales. The Model Y Standard features smaller wheels, no panoramic sunroof, and a simpler 7-speaker audio setup, while the 69.5 kWh battery delivers 300 hp and a 517 km range. Model 3 Standard offers 18-inch wheels, limited colour options, and retains the panoramic sunroof.

Rohit’s love for luxury cars

Rohit has a long-standing passion for high-end vehicles. His garage reportedly includes Mercedes-Benz G-Class, BMW 7 Series, Audi Q7, and Range Rover.

Previously, he drove a Lamborghini Urus SE, registration ‘264’, a tribute to his record ODI score, which he gifted to a cricket contest winner earlier this year as part of a viral Dream11 campaign.

On-field focus

Rohit will soon head to Australia for a three-match ODI series from October 19 to 25. Alongside Virat Kohli, he has been selected as a specialist batter, with Shubman Gill leading the team. This will mark their first international appearance since India’s Champions Trophy triumph in March.

