Elon Musk reveals Indian inspiration behind son Sekhar’s name amid viral pics

Musk reveals Indian inspiration behind son Sekhar in X post
Elon Musk has revealed the inspiration behind the name of his son, Strider Sekhar, highlighting an unexpected connection to India. The Tesla and SpaceX chief shared the detail while responding to a post on X by Tesla Owners Silicon Valley, which featured a photo of him with his twins.
On Thursday, January 8, the 54-year-old billionaire commented on the Tesla Owners Silicon Valley post showing him with Strider and Azure — the four-year-old twins he shares with Shivon Zilis — explaining the origins of their names.
Musk said his son’s first name, Strider, was inspired by Aragorn, a central character from The Lord of the Rings by J.R.R. Tolkien, who is initially introduced under that name.
“Me with my son, Strider Sekhar (named after Aragorn & great Indian physicist Chandrasekhar),” Musk wrote.
Musk also shared the inspiration behind his daughter’s name, Comet Azure, saying it comes from Elden Ring, a popular fantasy video game. According to Musk, Comet Azure is the game’s most powerful spell.
The twins, Strider Sekhar and Comet Azure, were born in November 2021 to Musk and Zilis, a Neuralink executive.
Zilis has Indian heritage through her mother, Sharda Zilis, who is of Punjabi Indian origin — adding another layer to the India link behind the name Sekhar.
The couple later welcomed two more children: Arcadia in 2024 and Seldon Lycurgus in 2025.
Musk, who first became a father in 2002, has multiple children with different partners, including singer Grimes and author Justine Wilson. Over the years, his children’s names have drawn global attention for their unconventional inspirations — ranging from science and mythology to gaming and science fiction.
