Elon Musk blasts past $852.5 billion net worth: SpaceX swallows xAI in epic merger mania

SpaceX-xAI mega merger pencils out to a whopping $1.25 trillion for the combo
Hold onto your rocket boosters: Forbes' live billionaire tracker just clocked Elon Musk at a mind-melting $852.5 billion after SpaceX gobbled up xAI (which already snagged X in early 2025).
The mega-merger amounts to a whopping $1.25 trillion for the combo beast, with Musk clutching 42% of this rocket-fuelled empire blending Starship launches, Grok's sassy AI brainpower, and X's social media fireworks — that's over half his galactic stash.
Forbes real time wealth tracker reports that Musk's current net worth obliterates the $783 billion trio of Larry Page, Sergey Brin, and Jeff Bezos — combined.
Musk's first company called Zip2 was created in 1995 to provide business directories and maps to media companies and local e-commerce merchants (bought by Compaq for $340 million).
Later, he co-founded X.com, which was merged with PayPal, then sold it to eBay for $1.5 billion in stock, of which he received $165 million.
With that money, the founded Tesla and SpaceX, among others.
Tesla, one of the world's top EV makers and a full-self driving pioneer, remains as Musk's trusty sidekick at 12%.
But SpaceX's Starship promise and Starlink's sky-high growth are the real warp-speed boosters.
