Mukesh Ambani tops Forbes 2025 rich list, Yusuffali leads Malayalis

Sridhar Vembu (Zoho founder) also makes the cut, with $6 billion in net worth. The new list isn’t just about losses—there are fresh names and comebacks. Some fortunes rebounded, others slipped out of the rankings entirely.

Mukesh Ambani held onto his top spot, even after losing close to $14.5 billion in net worth. His current valuation: $105 billion. Right behind is Gautam Adani, with $92 billion in assets. In the rest of the top ten:

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.