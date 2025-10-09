GOLD/FOREX
Mukesh Ambani tops Forbes 2025 rich list, Yusuffali leads Malayalis

According to Forbes, wealth of India’s 100 richest drops 9%, now totals about $1 trillion

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
Mukesh Ambani and Yusuf Ali
Dubai: India’s elite are grappling with a tougher environment this year.

According to Forbes, the combined value of the country’s 100 richest dropped $100 billion — a steep 9% decline — bringing total wealth down to about $1 trillion.

That drop reflects multiple pressures: a weakening rupee, softening global demand, and volatility in markets tied to tech, infrastructure, and energy.

Ambani in top spot

Mukesh Ambani held onto his top spot, even after losing close to $14.5 billion in net worth. His current valuation: $105 billion. Right behind is Gautam Adani, with $92 billion in assets. In the rest of the top ten:

  • Savitri Jindal & family: $40.2 billion

  • Sunil Mittal & family: $34.2 billion

  • Shiv Nadar: $33.2 billion

  • Radhakishan Damani & family: $28.2 billion

  • Dilip Shanghvi & family: $26.3 billion

  • Bajaj family: $21.8 billion

  • Cyrus Poonawalla: $21.4 billion

  • Kumar Mangalam Birla: $20.7 billion

Sridhar Vembu (Zoho founder) also makes the cut, with $6 billion in net worth. The new list isn’t just about losses—there are fresh names and comebacks. Some fortunes rebounded, others slipped out of the rankings entirely.

Malayalis hold ground

Even as India’s ultra-rich shrink overall, Malayali names remain prominent:

  • Yusuffali M.A. heads them as the richest individual Malayali. He ranks 49th overall, with $5.85 billion.

  • The Muthoot family leads Malayali families: combined, they hold $10.4 billion, placing them 23rd on the all-India list.

Other notable Malayali figures:

  • Joy Alukkas (Joyalukkas) — $5.3 billion

  • Ravi Pillai (RP Group) — $4.1 billion

  • Sunny Varkey (GEMS Education) $4.0 billion

  • Kris Gopalakrishnan (Infosys cofounder) — $3.7 billion

  • P.N.C. Menon (Sobha Group) — $3.6 billion

  • T.S. Kalyanaraman (Kalyan Jewellers) — $3.25 billion

These names span industries—retail, real estate, tech, education—showing how Kerala’s business class is diversified, resilient, and globally connected.

