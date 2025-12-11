Google's reclusive genius Larry Page storms to No. 2 on the world's richest list for the first time ever

Elon Musk remains on top with $483 billion, a title he has held since May 2024
Larry Page has surged to No. 2 among the world’s richest for the first time.
And for the first time, the Google co-founder overtook Oracle’s Larry Ellison to become the world’s second-wealthiest person.
Page has an estimated net worth of $262 billion as of December 1 as per Forbes (up $30 billion a month earlier) on Alphabet's AI gains.
Tech titans dominate the Top 10 rich list amid market volatility.
Page, 52, has avoided major events, skipping Senate hearings on tech giants and making no public speeches since a 2014 TED talk, unlike peers like Mark Zuckerberg, 41, of Meta/Facebook.
Page has also stepped back from Alphabet's daily ops to fund futuristic projects like flying taxis (Kitty Hawk), channeling genius into secretive ventures, as per New York Times.
Elon Musk still tops the world's richest list with $483 billion, as per the latest Forbes rich list. This, despite a $15 billion dip in Musk’s fortune, fuelled by Tesla's ambitious compensation package and xAI's potential $230 billion valuation.
The Tesla and Space X CEO has held the title of the world’s richest person since May 2024.
All of the Top 10 richest people as of December 1 are men. Each of them is worth $152 billion or more, down from $155 billion last month.
As a group, they’re worth $2.4 trillion combined, the same as November.
Bill Gates dropped out of the top 10 richest in October 2024 after Forbes obtained new information that led to a significant contraction in his fortune.
As stock prices fluctuate, the estimated net worths typically change on a daily basis. Here's the list of richest people on the planet as of December 1, 2025 (12 am Eastern time, as per Forbes).
|Rank
|Name
|Age
|Country
|Source
|Wealth (Dec 1)
|Description
|1
|Elon Musk
|54
|US
|Tesla, SpaceX, xAI
|$483 billion
|Musk leads with electric vehicles at Tesla, reusable rockets via SpaceX, and AI ventures like xAI, reclaiming the top spot in May 2024 despite recent Tesla dips.
|2
|Larry Page
|52
|US
|Alphabet (Google)
|$262 billion
|New No. 2 at $262 billion after Alphabet's 14% surge from Gemini 3 AI model, pushing his fortune up $30 billion in a month as Google cofounder.
|3
|Larry Ellison
|81
|US
|Oracle
|$253 billion+
|Oracle's cloud and database software dominance, with major gains in AI infrastructure amid tech boom.
|4
|Jeff Bezos
|61
|US
|Amazon
|$245 billion
|From Amazon's e-commerce empire, AWS cloud leadership, and AI expansions reducing costs.
|5
|Sergey Brin
|51
|US
|Alphabet (Google)
|$242 billion
|Google's cofounder at $242 billion, boosted $27 billion by Alphabet AI rally and core search/ad tech.
|6
|Mark Zuckerberg
|41
|US
|Meta
|$264 billion
|$264 billion from Meta's social platforms like Facebook/Instagram, driven by AI and metaverse investments.
|7
|Bernard Arnault
|76
|France
|LVMH
|$140 billion+
|Luxury goods titan with $140 billion+ from LVMH brands like Louis Vuitton, dominating fashion and retail globally.
|8
|Jensen Huang
|62
|US
|NVIDIA
|$158 billion
|$158 billion from NVIDIA's GPUs powering AI training, data centers, and gaming worldwide.
|9
|Michael Dell
|60
|US
|Dell Technologies
|$152 billion
|$152 billion from building Dell into a PC/server giant, with AI server demand fueling growth.
|10
|Warren Buffett
|95
|US
|Berkshire Hathaway
|$152 billion
|Returned to top 10 at $152 billion via Berkshire's diverse investments, including a $5 billion Alphabet stake.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox