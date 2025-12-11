GOLD/FOREX
Google's reclusive genius Larry Page storms to No. 2 on the world's richest list for the first time ever

Elon Musk remains on top with $483 billion, a title he has held since May 2024

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Google co-founder Larry Page, 52, and Tesla/SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, 54.
Gulf News File

Larry Page has surged to No. 2 among the world’s richest for the first time. 

And for the first time, the Google co-founder overtook Oracle’s Larry Ellison to become the world’s second-wealthiest person.

Page has an estimated net worth of $262 billion as of December 1 as per Forbes (up $30 billion a month earlier) on Alphabet's AI gains.

Tech titans dominate the Top 10 rich list amid market volatility.

Page, 52, has avoided major events, skipping Senate hearings on tech giants and making no public speeches since a 2014 TED talk, unlike peers like Mark Zuckerberg, 41, of Meta/Facebook. ​​

Page has also stepped back from Alphabet's daily ops to fund futuristic projects like flying taxis (Kitty Hawk), channeling genius into secretive ventures, as per New York Times.​

Musk remains on top

Elon Musk still tops the world's richest list with $483 billion, as per the latest Forbes rich list. This, despite a $15 billion dip in Musk’s fortune, fuelled by Tesla's ambitious compensation package and xAI's potential $230 billion valuation. 

The Tesla and Space X CEO has held the title of the world’s richest person since May 2024. 

All of the Top 10 richest people as of December 1 are men. Each of them is worth $152 billion or more, down from $155 billion last month.

As a group, they’re worth $2.4 trillion combined, the same as November.

Bill Gates dropped out of the top 10 richest in October 2024 after Forbes obtained new information that led to a significant contraction in his fortune.

As stock prices fluctuate, the estimated net worths typically change on a daily basis. Here's the list of richest people on the planet as of December 1, 2025 (12 am Eastern time, as per Forbes).

RankNameAgeCountrySourceWealth (Dec 1)Description
1Elon Musk54USTesla, SpaceX, xAI $483 billionMusk leads with electric vehicles at Tesla, reusable rockets via SpaceX, and AI ventures like xAI, reclaiming the top spot in May 2024 despite recent Tesla dips.
2Larry Page52USAlphabet (Google)$262 billionNew No. 2 at $262 billion after Alphabet's 14% surge from Gemini 3 AI model, pushing his fortune up $30 billion in a month as Google cofounder.
3Larry Ellison81USOracle$253 billion+Oracle's cloud and database software dominance, with major gains in AI infrastructure amid tech boom.
4Jeff Bezos61USAmazon$245 billion From Amazon's e-commerce empire, AWS cloud leadership, and AI expansions reducing costs.
5Sergey Brin51USAlphabet (Google)$242 billionGoogle's cofounder at $242 billion, boosted $27 billion by Alphabet AI rally and core search/ad tech.
6Mark Zuckerberg41USMeta$264 billion $264 billion from Meta's social platforms like Facebook/Instagram, driven by AI and metaverse investments.
7Bernard Arnault76FranceLVMH $140 billion+ Luxury goods titan with $140 billion+ from LVMH brands like Louis Vuitton, dominating fashion and retail globally.
8Jensen Huang62USNVIDIA$158 billion$158 billion from NVIDIA's GPUs powering AI training, data centers, and gaming worldwide.
9Michael Dell60USDell Technologies$152 billion$152 billion from building Dell into a PC/server giant, with AI server demand fueling growth.
10Warren Buffett95USBerkshire Hathaway $152 billion Returned to top 10 at $152 billion via Berkshire's diverse investments, including a $5 billion Alphabet stake.

