Top 10 richest people in 2025: Who gained and who lost the most?

Some tech titans faced dips in 2025, with market volatility affecting giants like Meta and parts of the Amazon empire at times — even though many still finished the year strongly, including Nvidia's Jensen Huang, Forbes noted.



Larry Ellison briefly took the world’s #1 spot in September after a surge in Oracle’s share price, only to lose some of that gain later as stocks dipped again.



Other billionaires such as Mark Zuckerberg also saw periods of wealth contraction earlier in the year before rebound rallies took hold.