UAE President meets SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Discussions emphasise international collaboration and technology-driven development
Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with American entrepreneur Elon Musk, CEO of X, SpaceX, Tesla, and Starlink, to discuss advancements in technology and artificial intelligence. The leaders explored how these innovations can enhance quality of life and promote global progress.
They emphasised the importance of international partnerships, collaboration, and knowledge exchange in accelerating the adoption of cutting-edge solutions. Such efforts, they noted, are crucial for enabling nations and specialised institutions to drive digital transformation, tackle future challenges, and harness technology effectively for sustainable development and shared prosperity.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence; Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, and Chairman of the Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council (AIATC); Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; along with a number of ministers and senior officials.
Earlier on Sunday, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, also met with Elon Musk to explore technological transformations and their role in shaping a sustainable and prosperous future. The meeting was held at Sheikh Hamdan’s majlis in Nad Al Sheba and was attended by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE.
Advancing a sustainable development vision
The discussions focused on leveraging emerging technologies to drive comprehensive development and address global challenges. Both leaders explored solutions that promote universal progress, prosperity, and sustainable growth. Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the UAE and Dubai’s emergence as global hubs for technology and innovation, emphasising the role of forward-looking legislative and regulatory frameworks that encourage early adoption of new technologies.
He also underscored the importance of attracting specialised talent and fostering partnerships with leading international technology companies. These efforts, Sheikh Hamdan noted, have earned the UAE global recognition as a destination where innovation thrives.
Technology, AI, and digital infrastructure
The meeting touched upon the UAE’s advanced digital infrastructure, which underpins the country’s dynamic digital economy. Discussions reviewed Dubai and the UAE’s strategies to advance artificial intelligence, future technologies, and integrated solutions aimed at improving quality of life and enhancing economic competitiveness.
Sheikh Hamdan affirmed that sustained investment in human capital, robust legislation, and global partnerships continue to inspire innovation and support the growth of a thriving technology community in the UAE.
Elon Musk praised the UAE’s forward-looking vision and its achievements in technology, artificial intelligence, and space exploration. He conveyed his best wishes to the UAE, its leadership, and its people for continued progress and prosperity.
The meeting was attended by Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, and Deputy Managing Director of the Dubai Future Foundation, along with Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.
