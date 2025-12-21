UAE President meets SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Earlier on Sunday, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, also met with Elon Musk to explore technological transformations and their role in shaping a sustainable and prosperous future. The meeting was held at Sheikh Hamdan’s majlis in Nad Al Sheba and was attended by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE.