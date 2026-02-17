GOLD/FOREX
RTA opens new road cutting travel time by 60%

New 3.5km link boosts capacity by 40% and strengthens connectivity for Dubai Silicon Oasis

A Ahmed, Senior Reporter
RTA opens Al Rowaiyah Street, a major new 3.5-kilometre corridor that directly connects Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road with Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street.
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed Al Rowaiyah Street, a major new 3.5-kilometre corridor that directly connects Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road with Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, significantly improving mobility in one of the city’s fast-growing districts.

The new link provides seamless entry and exit points to both arterial routes, serving key residential and educational hubs including Dubai Silicon Oasis, Nadd Hessa, Dubai International Academic City and Warsan 4. The project forms part of RTA’s broader road network upgrades designed to accommodate urban expansion, population growth, and rising traffic demand.

Traffic safety

As part of the development, the existing Knowledge and Human Development Authority roundabout on Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street has been converted into a signalised intersection to enhance traffic safety and improve flow. The project also features 2 kilometres of dedicated cycling tracks, supporting soft mobility options and encouraging healthier lifestyles.

Capacity

The improvements increase traffic capacity on Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street by up to 40 per cent and reduce travel time to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road from 10 minutes to just four minutes — a 60 per cent reduction. The enhanced corridor is expected to benefit more than 80,000 residents by 2030.

Al Rowaiyah Street is among Dubai’s key infrastructure enhancements, reinforcing connectivity between residential, commercial and service areas while ensuring smoother, safer journeys across the emirate.

