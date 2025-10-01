GOLD/FOREX
Richest Indians: Mukesh Ambani tops list; Shah Rukh Khan joins billionaires

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, HCL Tech Chairperson, becomes first woman in top three

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
AFP/AP

Dubai:  Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, has reclaimed his position as India’s richest man, according to the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025. His wealth now stands at ₹9.55 trillion ($105 billion), placing him ahead of Gautam Adani, who ranks second with ₹8.15 trillion .

For the first time, a woman has entered the top three. Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson of HCL Technologies, secured the third spot with ₹2.84 trillion becoming both India’s richest woman and the youngest among the top 10.

India’s billionaire community continues to expand, with more than 350 billionaires in 2025, compared to just 59 when the list first appeared 13 years ago. In total, 1,687 individuals now hold wealth above ₹100 billion including 284 new entrants this year.

The Bajaj family, led by Niraj Bajaj, recorded the most significant absolute gain, adding ₹698.7 billion to reach ₹2.33 trillion climbing to sixth place.

New-age entrepreneurs also made headlines. Aravind Srinivas, 31, founder of Perplexity AI, entered the list with ₹211.9 billion, making him the youngest billionaire. Zepto co-founders Kaivalya Vohra (22) and Aadit Palicha (23) also debuted, the youngest overall entrants.

The entertainment sector saw Shah Rukh Khan join the billionaire club with ₹124.9 billion, while Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma re-entered the list after his wealth rose to ₹159.3 billion.

Mumbai leads with 451 billionaires, followed by Delhi (223) and Bengaluru (116). In total, 101 women feature this year, including 26 dollar billionaires.

The cumulative wealth of India’s richest in 2025 stands at ₹167 trillion more than Spain’s GDP and nearly half of India’s GDP.

- With inputs from ANI

