Etihad Rail: Keolis to operate UAE’s first national passenger rail services

CEO of Keolis UK, Middle East & India, unveils ambitious vision for UAE passenger rail
Dubai: Keolis Group, the global leader in passenger transport, has officially partnered with Etihad Rail to operate the UAE’s first national passenger rail services, with operations set to begin in 2026.
The announcement, made at Global Rail 2025 in Abu Dhabi, marks a major milestone in the country’s transport infrastructure and its vision for sustainable, world-class mobility.
The partnership will focus on implementing best practices and innovative solutions to ensure seamless operations, prioritising passenger comfort through modern amenities while promoting environmentally friendly transport in line with the UAE’s climate and sustainability objectives.
More than an operational arrangement, the Etihad Rail–Keolis collaboration represents a strategic step toward delivering a connected, dynamic, and people-first rail future in the Emirates.
In an interview with Gulf News, Alistair Gordon, CEO of Keolis UK, Middle East, and India, outlined the plans for the joint venture, which will operate under the brand Etihad Rail Mobility, with Keolis holding a 50% share alongside Etihad Rail.
“Keolis and Etihad Rail have signed a joint venture to run Etihad Rail Mobility, the passenger services for this region. So, Keolis has a 50% share in the new venture, which is jointly owned by Etihad Rail,” Gordon said.
He highlighted the transformative potential of rail connectivity:
“We have operated railways in Europe for many years, and when you connect cities and regions with railways, you see economic benefits. People can travel for work, sporting events, hospitals, and schools. Strong transport infrastructure always supports a country and a region.”
Gordon added that initial passenger services will launch next year, focusing on commuter traffic between key cities. The network will expand gradually as more trains, drivers, and staff are added.
“We will launch the service sometime next year and grow it slowly, starting from a couple of cities. Over time, as we buy more trains, train more drivers, and get more staff, we will increase service. But we expect it to be very popular. Roads in this area, particularly around Dubai, are very busy.”
Looking ahead, he pointed to the long-term vision of a high-speed GCC rail system.
“Etihad Rail is ambitious to have a railway in the Gulf connecting all the countries in the region. I am confident we will see expansion of rail here in the next few years.”
The joint venture combines Etihad Rail’s infrastructure with Keolis’ expertise in passenger transport across 13 countries, aiming to deliver modern, efficient, and sustainable rail services.
Analysts project the UAE network will carry more than 36 million passengers annually by 2030, transforming mobility and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a hub for next-generation transport.
