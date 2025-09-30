Etihad Rail is on track to launch passenger services by 2026

Discover multi-billion-dollar projects and investment plans at Global Rail 2025
Abu Dhabi: The second edition of the Global Rail 2025 exhibition and conference on railways, transport, and infrastructure kicked off on Tuesday at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). Running until October 2, the event is held under the theme “Shaping the Future of Transport and Strengthening Global Connectivity.”
It takes place under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and under the supervision of His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Martyrs’ Affairs, and Chairman of Etihad Rail.
Hosting Global Rail 2025 highlights Abu Dhabi’s growing role as a global hub for innovation in sustainable transport. The event reflects the UAE’s commitment to fostering international dialogue and adopting future-focused solutions to meet the mounting challenges of this vital sector.
This year’s edition of Global Rail 2025 brings together more than 24 ministers and official delegations from around the world, alongside 200+ exhibitors spanning 14 critical sectors, including 70 first-time participants. The event also welcomes over 60 CEOs of leading companies and institutions, collectively generating annual revenues exceeding USD 140 billion—underscoring the strong global standing the exhibition and conference have achieved in a short time.
The event is expected to attract more than 20,000 international visitors from 100 nationalities over three days. Attendees will explore the latest developments in transport and infrastructure, discover multi-billion-dollar projects and investment plans, and engage in panel discussions and specialized workshops offering exceptional opportunities for knowledge-sharing and collaboration.
The program includes both a strategic and a technical conference.
The strategic conference will feature over 55 panel discussions covering key issues such as the future of high-speed rail, sustainable financing, policy and governance, network standardization and interoperability, as well as artificial intelligence, automation, and future city planning.
The technical conference will focus on engineering, digitalization, railway equipment, asset management, and operational innovation, with the participation of global experts, academics, and leading research institutions.
In a media statement, Etihad Rail confirmed it is on track to launch passenger services by 2026, in line with the UAE’s ambition to provide a safe, efficient, and fully integrated railway network. This network aims to strengthen connectivity between cities and communities while meeting passenger needs to the highest international standards.
Speaking at the opening of Global Rail 2025 in Abu Dhabi, Azza Al Suwaidi, Deputy CEO of Etihad Rail Passenger Services, said the company is building strategic partnerships to ensure seamless and connected journeys, including integrated first- and last-mile solutions in cooperation with local transport providers, municipalities, and technology platforms.
Al Suwaidi highlighted that Etihad Rail is developing a world-class passenger experience combining comfort, reliability, and affordability, with a digital-first ticketing system. The network will operate on tracks fully separated from roadways, enhancing safety by eliminating collision risks.
She added that passengers will benefit from accurate and reliable timetables, with travel times of just 57 minutes from Abu Dhabi to Dubai, 105 minutes from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah, and 70 minutes from Abu Dhabi to Ruwais. Trains will offer dedicated spaces for working, reading, or relaxing, allowing passengers to choose how best to spend their journey.
Each train is designed to carry up to 400 passengers, with multiple daily trips to efficiently serve individuals, families, and groups.
On station development, Al Suwaidi emphasized that stations across the country are central to building an accessible, integrated, and safe network. Passenger services will connect 11 cities and regions nationwide—from Al Sila in the west to Fujairah in the east—passing through Ruwais, Al Mirfa, Sharjah, Al Dhaid, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai.
She reaffirmed that Etihad Rail remains committed to the 2026 launch timeline, with quality, safety, and reliability forming the foundation of every implementation stage. The ticketing system, she noted, will leverage cutting-edge technologies and innovations, while Global Rail 2025 showcases the role of technology and smart mobility solutions in shaping the future of rail travel.
On the high-speed rail initiative, Al Suwaidi revealed that the project will connect Abu Dhabi and Dubai at speeds of up to 350 km/h, cutting travel time between the two cities to just 30 minutes. The project is expected to contribute approximately Dh145 billion to the UAE’s GDP over the next 50 years, further positioning the nation as a pioneer in next-generation rail.
Al Suwaidi further noted that the UAE is committed to advancing regional connectivity across the GCC through joint initiatives such as Hafeet Rail. She emphasized that the participation of ministerial delegations from across the region at Global Rail 2025 marks a milestone in shaping the future of rail transport in the Gulf.
She concluded by stating that the national railway network is a long-term project designed to serve future generations, reflecting the UAE’s steadfast commitment to unity, integration, and sustainability.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox