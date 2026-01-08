11 cities to be connected as services set for 2026 launch
Abu Dhabi: Etihad Rail has announced the full details of the UAE’s national passenger rail network, marking a major milestone in the country’s transport and infrastructure development. The company said the network will connect 11 cities and regions across the UAE through strategically located stations, forming the nation’s first fully integrated passenger rail system.
The project aims to enhance connectivity between the Emirates while offering safe, reliable and efficient mobility for citizens, residents and tourists.
In early 2025, Etihad Rail announced the first four main stations in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah. On Thursday, the company unveiled the remaining stations in Al Sila, Al Dhannah, Al Mirfa, Madinat Zayed, Mezairaa, Al Faya and Al Dhaid. These stations will be commissioned in phases.
Commenting on the announcement, Eng. Ezzah Al Suwaidi, Executive Vice President – Passenger Services at Etihad Rail, said the project reflects a strategic shift in the UAE’s transport landscape.
“Our preparations to launch passenger rail services in 2026 reflect the vision of our leadership to build an integrated transport system that supports the country’s economic and social growth,” she said.
She added that the passenger network is a key pillar of the national transport ecosystem and builds on Etihad Rail’s successful freight operations launched in 2023. The network has been equipped with modern trains and advanced technologies, developed in partnership with leading international operators to ensure high standards of safety and reliability.
Al Suwaidi said the trains reflect a strong Emirati identity and represent a long-term national investment that will boost domestic tourism and improve quality of life.
The trains feature ergonomic seating, modern interiors, onboard Wi-Fi and power outlets at every seat. Services will run on fixed schedules, offering a fast and reliable alternative to road travel.
Eng. Mohammed Al Shehhi, Chief Projects Officer at Etihad Rail, said station locations were selected in coordination with local authorities to ensure easy access from residential and economic hubs.
Each train can carry up to 400 passengers, allowing the network to serve around 10 million passengers annually. Ten of the 13 trains have already arrived in the UAE and completed safety testing.
Travel times will include 57 minutes from Abu Dhabi to Dubai, 105 minutes to Fujairah and 70 minutes to Al Ruwais. Passenger services will link destinations from Al Sila in the west to Fujairah in the east.
Etihad Rail reaffirmed that passenger operations will begin in 2026, with safety and service quality as top priorities.
The company also confirmed progress on its high-speed rail project, which will cut travel time between Abu Dhabi and Dubai to 30 minutes at speeds of up to 350 km/h and is expected to add Dh145 billion to the UAE’s GDP over 50 years.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox