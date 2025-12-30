GOLD/FOREX
UAE Civil Defence, Etihad Rail conduct nationwide strategic emergency exercise

Multi-agency drill tests response time, readiness and coordination in challenging terrain

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
UAE Civil Defence has carried out a nationwide strategic emergency exercise in cooperation with Etihad Rail and the Ministry of Interior, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen national readiness and enhance coordination among emergency response agencies.

The large-scale drill brought together several authorities and public departments, Civil Defence units from across the country, federal entities and strategic partners, reflecting a high level of inter-agency collaboration.

Designed to test response time and operational preparedness, the exercise focused on assessing capabilities and resources, while strengthening command, control and coordination mechanisms among leadership teams to ensure effective support and rapid decision-making during emergencies.

Simulated rail incident

As part of the exercise, Etihad Rail conducted a realistic simulation of a passenger train incident in rugged mountain terrain near a tunnel entrance. Thick white smoke was released to replicate a fire and mechanical failure as the train passed through a remote area, creating a “hot zone” marked by low visibility and difficult access.

Civil Defence, National Ambulance, and police and security teams were swiftly mobilised, deploying specialised assets including heavy-duty fire engines, high-mobility rescue vehicles capable of navigating rocky slopes, and search-and-rescue helicopters providing aerial monitoring and medical evacuation support.

Advanced technology and coordination

Advanced technologies played a central role in the operation. Responders used a remote-controlled tracked robot to enter smoke-filled areas and retrieve casualties without exposing personnel to danger. Digital command-and-control systems enabled real-time monitoring of hot, warm and cold zones, ensuring precise coordination between firefighting teams, K9 units securing the perimeter, and rescue crews evacuating injured passengers from train carriages.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Interior and Etihad Rail observed the drill, which concluded with a comprehensive debrief involving participating agencies to review performance and identify areas for improvement.

Officials said the exercise reinforces the UAE’s ability to manage emergency situations efficiently, while underscoring the country’s commitment to maintaining world-class safety standards as it continues to expand its national rail network.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
