Where Etihad Rail passenger stations will be located and what each stop connects to
Dubai: Etihad Rail is set to reshape travel across the UAE, linking major cities, regional hubs and more remote towns through a nationwide passenger rail network. The stations have been strategically located to improve access to airports, city centres, industrial areas and education hubs.
On January 8, Etihad Rail announced seven additional passenger stations, building on four locations revealed earlier and underlining the scale of the project.
Here is a breakdown of where the stations will be located and the communities they are expected to serve.
Mohammed Bin Zayed City is the most centrally located Etihad Rail station in Abu Dhabi and will serve as a key access point to the capital’s city centre. The station is around 30 minutes from Zayed International Airport, making it a convenient option for travellers arriving or departing by air.
Several residential and industrial areas sit close to the station, including Mussafah, Zayed City, Shakhbout City and Bani Yas, helping connect commuters from across the emirate.
Dubai’s only Etihad Rail station will be located at Jumeirah Golf Estates, a luxury gated community in the southern part of the city. The station is positioned along Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, offering easy road access for travellers.
One of its key advantages is its proximity to the Dubai Metro, allowing passengers to transfer seamlessly into Dubai’s inner-city public transport network.
The Sharjah station will be located in University City, an area home to several major educational institutions. The location is expected to serve thousands of students, staff and visitors travelling to and from the area.
The station is approximately 10 minutes from Sharjah International Airport, strengthening connectivity between air and rail travel in the emirate.
The station at Al Hilal marks the easternmost point of the Etihad Rail passenger service. It will provide a direct rail link to Fujairah city and the nearby area of Qidfa, improving accessibility to the UAE’s east coast.
Al Sila is the westernmost station on the Etihad Rail map and holds long-term strategic importance. Located in Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra region, the area lies on the UAE’s border with Saudi Arabia.
The town of Ghuweifat is located here, and Al Sila is expected to play a significant role once the wider GCC Railway Project becomes operational.
Located around 240 kilometres from Abu Dhabi city, Al Dhannah, formerly known as Ruwais is one of the largest cities in the Abu Dhabi emirate. It is a major industrial hub, particularly for the oil and gas sector, with significant operations linked to ADNOC and Capstone Real Estate.
Al Mirfa is a coastal town in Abu Dhabi’s western Al Dhafra region. It is a key settlement along the coast and will benefit from improved rail connectivity to the rest of the country.
Madinat Zayed is a major administrative and industrial centre in the Al Dhafra region, located about 180 kilometres southwest of Abu Dhabi city. The town plays an important role in supporting nearby oil fields and regional industries.
It is connected by the E45 road, which links to the E11 highway in the north and the Liwa Oasis in the south, as well as a main road leading to Ghayathi.
Mezairaa, also known as Mezair’ah, is a village and historic area within the Liwa Oasis in the south-west of the Abu Dhabi emirate. Situated near the edge of the Rub’ al Khali desert, the area is known for its traditional mud-brick forts, including Mezair’ah Fort.
The region offers desert landscapes and palm groves, making it both a cultural and natural attraction.
Al Faya is located between Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, with road links that also connect towards Dubai. Its position makes it a key transit point between major population centres.
Al Dhaid is a town and oasis in the Central Region of Sharjah, around 60 kilometres east of Sharjah city. Located on a desert plain at the foothills of the Hajar Mountains, the area is known for agriculture and traditional settlements. The station will help improve connectivity between Sharjah’s interior regions and the rest of the UAE.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox