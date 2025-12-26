10 UAE projects that will improve quality of life for residents

Every few months, UAE gets a lifestyle upgrade. From new ways to commute to the office to flying by cab between cities, there’s a new innovation around every bend. As the Emirates races towards its aim to be the best in terms of digitally connected and quality of life, we look at the 12 cool projects that will make life easier for residents. Plus, they’ll give you bragging rights when you travel home for a visit (somehow, it's fun when other people have the FOMO).

All aboard! A high-speed rail project is just in time for you movers and shakers. The train will be your ticket to dashing between the two emirates in about 30 minutes because it’ll move at speeds of about 350km per hour. The project is expected to generate an economic contribution exceeding Dh145 billion over the next five decades, reported WAM. For us though, it’ll mean more concerts and events on our social calendar than ever before.

Intercity travel is also going to get a smooth over. In 2005, the UAE revealed a national road development programme that’ll cost more than Dh170 billion. Expected to be completed by 2030, these projects are aimed at improving the efficiency of the federal road network and enhancing traffic flow between the emirates.

If you thought the build on Abu Dhabi’s new Zayed National Museum and Louvre were impressive, we are happy to tell you – you ain’t seen nothing yet. Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC) has signed Dh22 billion-worth contracts this year that are just waiting to give the city’s skyline a boost. As of October, there were already 600 projects under development.

In an attempt to end traffic bottlenecks and get rid of driver annoyance on those traffic-filled days. Dubai set out to develop new strategies, including the development of Al Fay Street (for Dh1.5 billion) and the construction of entry and exit points for Dubai Islands from the Bur Dubai side via a new 1,425-metre bridge with a Dh786 million price tag.

While most people crave the scent of petrichor, sometimes the rains can be a menace. To stem any fear one may have of flooding, Dubai is developing a stormwater drainage system in four areas – for Dh1.439 billion – as part of the Tasreef project. Which basically means, you can focus on the important things, like a hot cup of tea with a snack as the rain draws on the landscape.

Want to see Dubai without breaking the bank? The city is making it easier than ever to discover its little gems with the addition of the Dubai Metro Blue Line, which will have 14 new stations across the city. For everything you need to know about the new route it’ll take, click here.

The Al Layyah Canal project in Al Khalidiya is home to service facilities and new public spaces that are perfect for some downtime with the littles. In addition, the emirate inaugurated the Airport Station in the Umm Fannin area, completed the extension of the main water pipeline from Kalba to Wadi Al Helo, and launched the Independence Square project. Sharjah also approved Dh42 million for internal roads in Al Ramaqia and Al Suwaihat areas – yes, the traffic is going to get better.

Or, at least you’ll feel like it has. This year, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure launched a project to renovate Emirates Road. The bill? Dh750 million. The project includes expanding the road to five lanes in each direction and constructing six new bridges. Expected travel time cut down: 45 percent.

