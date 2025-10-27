Don’t miss new traffic rules, museum launches, and Dubai’s biggest winter festival.
Dubai: The next two months will bring new regulations, major museum openings and key national celebrations across the UAE. Some changes are already in effect, while others are still to come. Here’s a quick look at the latest updates and what to expect before the year ends.
Since November 1, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Police will enforce new traffic rules banning delivery bikes from high-speed lanes. The move aims to reduce accidents and improve overall road safety.
Under the rule:
Delivery riders cannot use the two leftmost lanes on roads with five lanes or more, or the leftmost lane on roads with three or four lanes.
Roads with two lanes or fewer remain unrestricted.
Fines range from Dh500 for a first offence to Dh700 for a second, with permits suspended after a third violation. Speeding above 100km/h will also result in fines between Dh200 and Dh400.
Effective since November 1, Sharjah Police will roll out designated lanes for motorcycles, delivery bikes, heavy vehicles, and buses to improve traffic flow.
Heavy vehicles and buses must stay in the far-right lane.
Motorcycles can use the third and fourth lanes from the right on four-lane roads and the middle or right lane on three-lane roads.
On two-lane roads, motorcycles are restricted to the right lane only.
Smart radars and cameras will monitor compliance. Violations carry penalties under Federal Traffic Law - including Dh1,500 and 12 black points for heavy vehicle lane violations and Dh500 for ignoring traffic instructions.
The Natural Musuem of Abu Dhabi was introduced to the public on November 22, and is one one of the largest museums of its kind in the region, spanning 35,000 square metres.
Highlights include:
Stan, the world-famous Tyrannosaurus rex fossil, measuring 11.7 metres tall.
A 25-metre blue whale specimen, symbolising oceanic biodiversity.
Exhibitions tracing 13.8 billion years of natural history — from the Big Bang to modern ecosystems and future Earth projections.
The museum, designed by Mecanoo, aims to inspire environmental awareness and scientific curiosity.
The long-awaited Zayed National Museum will open on December 3, 2025, in the Saadiyat Cultural District. The museum celebrates the UAE’s history and the legacy of its Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
Features six permanent galleries, one temporary exhibition space, and an outdoor gallery.
Houses over 3,000 artefacts, including a 300,000-year-old stone tool found in Al Ain.
Offers interactive programmes, live performances, workshops, and cultural demonstrations year-round.
Designed by Foster + Partners, the building’s shape draws inspiration from a falcon’s wing, symbolising vision and strength. Tickets are available on zayednationalmuseum.ae for Dh70.
Families can now plan their year-end getaways as UAE schools have finalised their winter break dates for the 2025–26 academic year.
Schools following the September–June calendar: December 8, 2025 – January 4, 2026.
Indian curriculum schools: December 15, 2025 – January 4, 2026.
The month-long break offers families time to travel, unwind, and prepare for the new term starting early January.
Get ready for another season of unbeatable shopping, live concerts, and dazzling fireworks as the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) returns from December 5, 2025, to January 11, 2026.
Expect:
Mega discounts across more than 800 global and local brands.
Fireworks, drone shows, and New Year’s Eve celebrations.
Free-to-watch concerts and entertainment across Dubai.
Exciting raffles, prizes, and pop-up markets in iconic outdoor venues.
Now in its 30th year, DSF continues to be one of Dubai’s biggest annual attractions, blending retail therapy with world-class entertainment.
Eid Al Etihad (UAE National Day) holidays will fall on December 1 and 2, a Monday and Tuesday, giving public and private sector employees a four-day break when combined with the weekend, as confirmed by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.
Before the celebrations, the UAE observes Commemoration Day on November 30. This national occasion honours Emirati martyrs who sacrificed their lives in service to the country across civilian, military and humanitarian roles.
In November, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has introduced a new dynamic fare structure for taxis booked through its partner smart apps, including Careem (Hala), S’hail, Bolt, Zed and the DTC Smart App.
The minimum fare for app-booked taxis has increased from Dhs12 to Dhs13. Under the update, booking fees will vary based on demand and the time of day.
The changes apply only to app-based bookings. Street-hailed taxis remain unaffected, but riders using apps will see updated minimum fares and booking fees as part of a more flexible, demand-driven pricing system.
Starting November 2025, Emirates passengers will get free, ultra-fast Starlink Wi-Fi on Boeing 777 flights. The rollout will extend across the entire fleet by mid-2027, with installations on Airbus A380s beginning in early 2026.
Flydubai will introduce the service in 2026, equipping its entire Boeing 737 fleet with Starlink to offer fast, uninterrupted connectivity on flights to more than 100 destinations.
Emaar has announced an eight-day New Year’s Eve celebration in Downtown Dubai, running from December 31 to January 7. The Burj Khalifa and its surroundings will transform into a large open-air stage combining art, technology and entertainment.
Burj Park will host the main ticketed experience, featuring a Bollywood-themed programme curated with Frontstage, part of Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. Visitors can expect live performances, colourful parades and a festival atmosphere inspired by Indian cinema.
Crowds are expected to exceed the previously estimated one million visitors, with more than two billion viewers typically tuning in via livestreams.
A grand parade will also move through Downtown Dubai, with large floats, illuminated puppets and performers celebrating the city’s creativity and cultural diversity.
