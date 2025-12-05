Sharjah Police warn drivers to stay in designated lanes after crash video

Police highlight Dh400 fine for light vehicles and tougher penalties for heavy trucks
Sharjah: Sharjah Police have called on motorists to strictly adhere to their designated lanes, warning that failing to do so poses a serious threat to public safety and constitutes a violation of traffic laws.
“Failure of light vehicles to stay in the mandatory lane is a behaviour that endangers the lives of others,” Sharjah Police said.
“Adhering to the designated lane is a shared responsibility that ensures your safety and the safety of those around you. Be responsible.”
To highlight the risks of failing to abide by lane discipline, Sharjah Police shared a video on the police’s social media platforms, showing an incident in which a driver ignored the forward travel lane and suddenly veered off course, triggering a serious collision.
Under the UAE’s federal traffic law, the fine for failing to stay in the mandatory lane is Dh400 for light vehicles.
Heavy vehicles face a harsher penalty of Dh1,500 and 12 black points for the same violation.
