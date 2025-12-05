GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Sharjah Police warn drivers to stay in designated lanes after crash video

Police highlight Dh400 fine for light vehicles and tougher penalties for heavy trucks

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Sharjah Police warn drivers to stay in designated lanes after crash video
Sharjah Police

Sharjah: Sharjah Police have called on motorists to strictly adhere to their designated lanes, warning that failing to do so poses a serious threat to public safety and constitutes a violation of traffic laws.

“Failure of light vehicles to stay in the mandatory lane is a behaviour that endangers the lives of others,” Sharjah Police said. 

“Adhering to the designated lane is a shared responsibility that ensures your safety and the safety of those around you. Be responsible.”

To highlight the risks of failing to abide by lane discipline, Sharjah Police shared a video on the police’s social media platforms, showing an incident in which a driver ignored the forward travel lane and suddenly veered off course, triggering a serious collision.

Under the UAE’s federal traffic law, the fine for failing to stay in the mandatory lane is Dh400 for light vehicles. 

Heavy vehicles face a harsher penalty of Dh1,500 and 12 black points for the same violation. 

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The final months of 2025 are packed with important rules, cultural events, and openings across the UAE

Big UAE changes you need to know this winter

5m read
Illustrative image.

Sharjah toddler dies in hit-and-run; driver arrested

1m read
AI detection tools fail to spot their own fakes: Study

AI detection tools fail to spot their own fakes: Study

3m read
Sharjah Police urged all motorists and riders to follow the new lane rules.

New traffic rules in Sharjah starting November 1

2m read