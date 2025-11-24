GOLD/FOREX
Sharjah toddler dies in hit-and-run; driver arrested

The 14-month-old boy was struck near his home and died on arrival at hospital

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Illustrative image.
Illustrative image.
Supplied

Sharjah: A 14-month-old Asian boy has died after being run over by a motorist who fled the scene, Sharjah Police have confirmed.

The incident occurred on November 3 at around 4pm outside the child’s home. Police said the toddler had slipped out of the house while his siblings were inside, just moments before the accident.

According to authorities, the driver struck the child and immediately drove off. The toddler’s two-year-old brother witnessed the incident and ran to alert their mother. The father was reportedly at work at the time.

The accident was swiftly reported to the Sharjah Police Operations Room, and a patrol from Wasit Police Station was dispatched to the scene to begin investigations.

The child was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police formed a special investigation team that later identified and arrested the driver, who has been referred to Public Prosecution for further legal action.

