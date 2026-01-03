GOLD/FOREX
Sharjah Police safely stop vehicle after cruise control failure

Quick traffic patrol response prevents injuries or damage

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Sharjah Police safely stop vehicle after cruise control failure
Supplied

Sharjah Police patrols successfully brought a vehicle to a safe stop after its cruise control malfunctioned while it was travelling at 80km/h, preventing the driver from controlling its speed.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon as the vehicle was moving from Ahmed bin Hadeed Roundabout towards Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. Traffic patrols managed to intervene within minutes, with no injuries or damage reported.

Lieutenant Colonel Dr Marzooq Khalfan Al Naqbi, Director of the Patrols Department at Sharjah Police, said the operations room received a call at 3.11pm from the driver, who reported losing control due to a cruise control failure. The nearest patrol unit was immediately dispatched to the location.

According to Lt Col Al Naqbi, the patrol vehicle drove ahead of the affected car at a constant speed before carrying out a carefully planned, light contact manoeuvre to gradually reduce speed and disengage the cruise control. The procedure was carried out in line with strict safety protocols.

He added that the vehicle was brought to a complete stop safely, without posing any risk to the driver or other road users.

Sharjah Police urged motorists to remain calm in the event of a cruise control malfunction, maintain steady control of the steering wheel, activate hazard warning lights, attempt to switch off the cruise control, and shift the gear to neutral (N)  if possible. Drivers are also advised to brake gradually, contact the police immediately on 999, follow the instructions of responding officers, and avoid switching off the engine while the vehicle is still moving.

Related Topics:
Sharjah Police

