Sharjah Police release shocking video of pickup running red light

Surveillance footage shows pickup truck narrowly avoiding a major crash

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Unsplash

Sharjah: Sharjah Police have issued a strong warning to motorists after releasing surveillance footage showing a dangerous red-light violation that nearly resulted in a major crash.

The video, captured by the force’s operations centre, highlights the serious risks posed by ignoring traffic signals and comes as part of an ongoing campaign to promote safer driving behaviour across the emirate.

Surveillance footage shows close call

Operations centre monitoring underscores the round-the-clock oversight conducted by the police.

The footage then focuses on a busy intersection as a white Nissan pickup accelerates through a solid red light. Vehicles with the right of way are forced to brake sharply, narrowly avoiding a high-impact collision.

Police said the incident is a stark reminder of how one reckless decision can put multiple road users at risk.

Sharjah Police: Respect traffic signals

"Paying attention to traffic rules and respecting signals is the first step to protecting lives and ensuring traffic safety,” Sharjah Police said .

Sharjah Police said they will continue using advanced surveillance systems not only for enforcement, but also to educate the public and reduce accident rates. Authorities reminded motorists that traffic signals are vital for regulating vehicle and pedestrian movement, and that violations carry strict penalties, including heavy fines and black points.

Sharjah Police continue to remind drivers that red-light jumping puts lives at risk. They are urging motorists to follow traffic rules and drive responsibly to keep the roads safe for everyone.

Tough penalties for red-light violations

Under UAE traffic laws, jumping a red light comes with serious consequences. Offenders face a Dh1,000 fine, 12 black points and vehicle impoundment for 30 days.

Red-light violations recorded in Sharjah during 2024:

  • Light vehicles recorded 9,232 violations

  • Motorcycles: 3 violations

  • Heavy vehicles: 82 violations

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
