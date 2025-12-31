Sharjah Police deploys 172 patrols for New Year's Eve

Everything you need to know about today's safety protocols
Sharjah: Sharjah Police will deploy 172 traffic and security patrols across the emirate’s roads during New Year’s Eve, as part of a comprehensive security and traffic plan to manage crowds, ensure road safety and maintain public order while welcoming 2026, senior officers said.
The patrols will be on duty around the clock on Wednesday, December 31, with intensified field presence from the evening hours until the conclusion of fireworks and celebrations, extending two to three hours beyond midnight to manage dispersal and traffic flow.
Lieutenant Colonel Omar Al Aqroubi, Deputy Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Sharjah Police, said temporary road closures and diversions will be implemented from 11.15pm in high-density celebration areas to reduce vehicle congestion and ensure pedestrian safety.
Regarding people who wish to celebrate or reach major New Year’s Eve event locations, it is preferable to arrive early at celebration sites, as congestion is known to peak close to midnight. By around 11.30pm, crowds reach their highest density.
Security forces are deployed from after Maghrib prayer, in order to ensure early organisation of the sites. The presence of patrols reassures attendees, particularly families, who feel more comfortable when they see security personnel on the ground. Many negative behaviours tend to occur when families are present, including incidents such as harassment.
For this reason, security forces are deployed well in advance, remaining on duty for approximately eight hours, from around 6.30pm until 2am, to secure the celebration sites and maintain public safety.
Lieutenant Colonel Omar Al Aqroubi, Deputy Director of the Patrols Department at Sharjah Police, explained how the Traffic and Patrols Department prepared for New Year’s Eve.
He said preparations fall within the broader readiness and preparedness plans previously developed by the Sharjah Police General Command and activated throughout the year. These plans were implemented following advance coordination meetings with internal and external partners, as well as relevant departments within the General Command.
Patrol deployment across the emirate’s roads and districts will be redistributed and intensified based on:
• the security situation in each area,
• traffic conditions across main roads, and
• locations officially announced for New Year celebrations and fireworks displays.
A total of 172 patrols were deployed today. Patrols will be active from the evening hours until the conclusion of festivities and fireworks, with deployment extending for two to three hours after celebrations end.
Patrol presence will be concentrated in areas hosting fireworks and large gatherings, including:
• Al Buhairah Corniche
• Khalid Lagoon Corniche
• Al Heera Corniche
These locations will receive particular attention due to the large numbers of visitors expected.
Event management will be conducted through the central Operations Room for command and control, which is directly connected to all patrols operating across the emirate, including those stationed at event locations.
In addition, mobile operations rooms will be deployed at each celebration site, including Khalid Lake and Al Heera Corniche. These mobile units serve as direct field coordination points, enabling real-time monitoring and immediate communication with patrols and the main Operations Room.
Support teams will also be stationed alongside these mobile units to respond immediately to any incident that may occur, coordinating with all relevant patrols and departments.
When asked whether specific roads or routes would be closed or diverted during New Year’s Eve, Lt Col Al Aqroubi said authorities expect large crowds to concentrate primarily at Khalid Lagoon and Al Heera Corniche.
Patrols will be deployed along these roads, from the Central Market(Central souq) Roundabout towards the lake and extending to Al Khalidiyah Bridge, in both directions.
From approximately 11.15pm, traffic movement will be restricted and diverted at the Central Market Roundabout. Both entry and exit points — including routes coming from Al Khalidiyah Bridge — will be temporarily closed.
The purpose of these closures and diversions is to minimise the number of vehicles in and around celebration areas, as visitor numbers are expected to be extremely high. This measure is intended to secure pedestrian movement, particularly where roads are crossed from the seaside to the opposite side.
Patrols will be stationed at entry and exit points, as well as pedestrian crossings along Khalid Lake Corniche.
In the event of closures at the Central Market Roundabout, motorists are advised to use the following alternative routes:
• King Faisal Street
• Jamal Abdul Nasser Street, for vehicles looping around the lake area
Motorists arriving from Al Ittihad Street should use:
• the Al Khan extension road, or
• internal back roads behind buildings
The main road surrounding the celebration zone — Khalid Lake Corniche — will remain closed from 11.15pm until celebrations conclude, after which traffic flow will be gradually restored once the area is cleared.
Similar measures will apply at Al Heera Corniche, specifically along Al Muntazah Street, which runs from the Ladies Club Roundabout towards Ajman.
Traffic will be diverted from the roundabout towards Al Sharq Street, which begins from Al Orooba Street and passes through Al Owais Roundabout and Al Heera Roundabout in the direction of Ajman. This road will serve as the alternative route.
Al Muntazah Street, which runs alongside the celebration area, will be temporarily closed during the fireworks display, for approximately 45 minutes, and may extend to up to one hour, to allow the safe movement of visitors from one side of the area to the other.
All measures will be implemented under the supervision of officials and patrols on site, in coordination with Special Tasks teams and other departments present at the heart of the event.
Authorities advised visitors to celebration areas to park their vehicles at a distance and walk to event sites where possible. Weather conditions during this period are favourable for walking and can help reduce traffic pressure and congestion, particularly before closures begin at 11.15pm and until celebrations end and crowds disperse.
For those who prefer to spend New Year’s Eve in quieter locations such as desert areas, Lt Col Al Aqroubi said patrols will be deployed across roads and desert areas, with intensified monitoring.
He warned that parking on road shoulders poses serious risks. While many assume that a road shoulder must be paved, any extension of the road measuring approximately 3.5 metres — whether sand or asphalt — is considered a road shoulder.
Stopping on or near road shoulders is dangerous for drivers and may expose them to accidents or serious harm.
Authorities urged the public to follow warning and guidance signs placed across desert areas, which clearly indicate restricted zones, prohibited entry areas and no-parking zones.
Police expressed their hope that New Year’s Eve will pass without accidents or injuries. Patrols and field teams will be deployed across roads and public areas, fully ready to serve the public.
They called for cooperation with police patrols, particularly regarding pedestrian crossings and avoiding random road crossings after celebrations. Designated pedestrian crossings will be supervised by patrols to ensure safe movement.
“Police officers are present to serve the public,” officials said, “and cooperation will help ensure everyone’s safety in the end.”
Major Ali Al Muhair, Head of Operations Center at Sharjah Police, advised residents and visitors to arrive early at celebration venues, park in nearby areas and walk where possible to reduce pressure on surrounding roads.
He also stressed the importance of using police contact numbers correctly.
“999 is strictly for emergencies that threaten lives or property, such as accidents involving injuries or serious incidents,” he said. “For non-emergency inquiries and police services, the public should contact 901.”
Lieutenant Colonel Yousuf Al Mahmoud, Director of the Special Tasks Department at Sharjah Police, said four official locations have been approved for New Year celebrations:
• Al Majaz Waterfront
• Al Heera Beach
• Al Noor Island
• Khorfakkan Beach
He said specialised field teams will be deployed at all approved locations, in addition to surrounding areas, under plans approved by the Sharjah Police General Command to safeguard lives and property.
“The role of the Special Tasks Department is to maintain public order by supporting patrols and deploying forces in an organised manner, particularly at large public gatherings,” Lieutenant Colonel Al Mahmoud said.
Major Al Muhairi said the force has completed full operational readiness, including coordination meetings with specialised departments and strategic partners.
He said four mobile operations rooms will be deployed in the field and linked electronically to the main Operations Centre, enabling real-time communication with patrols and rapid transmission of information and incidents.
“Our role on New Year’s Eve is twofold: monitoring the overall security situation across the emirate and coordinating directly with operations teams at major events,” Al Muhairi said.
Lt Col Al Mahmoud said crowd management is handled through a unified system involving traffic patrols, Special Tasks teams, criminal investigation units and other field departments.
Entry and exit points for vehicles and pedestrians will be clearly designated, with teams monitoring crowd flow to prevent congestion or safety risks.
Any negative behaviour, he added, will be addressed according to legal procedures, beginning with guidance and warnings, followed by firm intervention when necessary.
Major Al Muhairi said the Operations Centre uses advanced integrated systems connected with key partners, including National Ambulance and Sharjah Civil Defence, allowing faster information sharing and emergency response.
Emergency reports are prioritised according to severity, with strict response-time targets, particularly for incidents involving injuries or risks to public safety.
Colonel Saeed Khalfan Al Naqbi, Deputy Director of the Eastern Region Police, said comprehensive security and traffic plans are in place for tourist and coastal areas that traditionally see high turnout during New Year celebrations.
These include Khorfakkan Corniche, Al Rafisah Dam, mountainous areas, and tourist sites in Khorfakkan, Kalba and Dibba Al Hisn.
He advised families not to leave children unattended and urged motorists to comply with traffic rules and instructions issued by officers on the ground.
Sharjah Police called on the public to cooperate with security teams and follow instructions, stressing that public safety is a shared responsibility.
“By planning ahead and adhering to guidance, we can ensure a safe, smooth and enjoyable start to the new year for everyone,” the officers said.
