Sharjah Police deploys 172 patrols for New Year's Eve

The patrols will be on duty around the clock on Wednesday, December 31, with intensified field presence from the evening hours until the conclusion of fireworks and celebrations, extending two to three hours beyond midnight to manage dispersal and traffic flow.

Security forces are deployed from after Maghrib prayer, in order to ensure early organisation of the sites. The presence of patrols reassures attendees, particularly families, who feel more comfortable when they see security personnel on the ground. Many negative behaviours tend to occur when families are present, including incidents such as harassment.

Regarding people who wish to celebrate or reach major New Year’s Eve event locations, it is preferable to arrive early at celebration sites, as congestion is known to peak close to midnight. By around 11.30pm, crowds reach their highest density.

A total of 172 patrols were deployed today. Patrols will be active from the evening hours until the conclusion of festivities and fireworks, with deployment extending for two to three hours after celebrations end.

He said preparations fall within the broader readiness and preparedness plans previously developed by the Sharjah Police General Command and activated throughout the year. These plans were implemented following advance coordination meetings with internal and external partners, as well as relevant departments within the General Command.

The purpose of these closures and diversions is to minimise the number of vehicles in and around celebration areas, as visitor numbers are expected to be extremely high. This measure is intended to secure pedestrian movement, particularly where roads are crossed from the seaside to the opposite side.

All measures will be implemented under the supervision of officials and patrols on site, in coordination with Special Tasks teams and other departments present at the heart of the event.

Al Muntazah Street, which runs alongside the celebration area, will be temporarily closed during the fireworks display, for approximately 45 minutes, and may extend to up to one hour, to allow the safe movement of visitors from one side of the area to the other.

Traffic will be diverted from the roundabout towards Al Sharq Street, which begins from Al Orooba Street and passes through Al Owais Roundabout and Al Heera Roundabout in the direction of Ajman. This road will serve as the alternative route.

Authorities advised visitors to celebration areas to park their vehicles at a distance and walk to event sites where possible. Weather conditions during this period are favourable for walking and can help reduce traffic pressure and congestion, particularly before closures begin at 11.15pm and until celebrations end and crowds disperse.

